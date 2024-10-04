The Cruel Sea To Release First Album In 23 Years - Noise11.com

In March 2025 The Cruel Sea will release their first album in 23 years. ‘Straight Into The Sun’ is coming 7 March 2025. Check out the title track ‘Straight Into The Sun’ right now.
‘Straight Into The Sun’ features Jim Elliott (Drums), Ken Gormly (Bass), Tex Perkins (Vocal), Dan Rumour (Guitar) and the addition of long-term collaborator Matt Walker (Guitar).
The album was produced by the band and Roger Bergodaz, recorded at Soundpark and Union Street Studios Melbourne.
Roger remarks, “I was thrilled to be asked to help record/produce this Cruel Sea record. As a very long-time fan, to be in the same room as some of my musical heroes was a real honour. Stepping into a role formerly played by one of my other heroes, Tony Cohen, was also a very daunting prospect. I didn’t want to let them down, but my aim was to just capture and present the raw quality and unique groove this band possesses.
Jim Elliot has such a unique feel and sound on the kit, beautifully behind the beat in a sweet pocket, pair that with Ken Gormly’s deep down fat melodic bass lines, Dan Rumour’s singable guitar hooks, Matt Walker’s beautiful tone effortlessly floating on the breeze, Mick Harvey’s tasteful restraint on the keys, and finally Tex Perkins’ incredible voice, depth and tone for days, and words delivered with such power and subtlety completing the picture.”
See The Cruel Sea with Cold Chisel:
Cold Chisel dates are:
Saturday, 5 October 2024
Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
