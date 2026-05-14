The Cure Standing On The Beach Marks 40 Years With Landmark Singles Collection Revisited - Noise11 Music News

The Cure’s Standing On The Beach, also known in some territories as Staring At The Sea, reaches its 40th anniversary, revisiting a defining singles era that captured the band’s rise from post punk outsiders to global chart presence.

by Paul Cashmere

The Cure’s 1986 singles compilation Standing On The Beach is marking its 40th anniversary, a milestone that revisits a pivotal release that consolidated the band’s first decade of recordings into a tightly sequenced snapshot of their evolution from 1978 through to 1985.

Released in the United States on 15 May 1986 via Elektra Records and in the United Kingdom on 19 May 1986 through Fiction Records, the album arrived at a moment when The Cure had already shifted from cult post punk innovators to one of the most influential alternative acts of the decade. The compilation, titled Staring At The Sea in CD format in some territories, drew its name from the opening lyrics of the band’s debut single Killing An Arab, underscoring the long arc from their earliest recordings to their mid 80s commercial breakthrough.

The record functioned as a chronological survey of The Cure’s singles output, collecting 13 commercially released tracks on vinyl, beginning with Killing An Arab and concluding with Close To Me.

Notably, 10:15 Saturday Night was excluded from the vinyl edition, despite its significance in the band’s early catalogue. The sequencing emphasised the band’s stylistic shifts across punk inflected beginnings, atmospheric expansion on Seventeen Seconds and Faith, and later pop oriented breakthroughs on The Head On The Door.

Critically, the compilation was strongly received. AllMusic’s Stephen Thomas Erlewine later described it as “one of the finest albums of the 80s,” reflecting its reputation not simply as a greatest hits package but as a coherent document of artistic development.

The album’s different formats also told different stories of The Cure’s output. The vinyl edition remained focused on singles chronology, while the CD expanded the narrative with additional album tracks that had accompanying music videos, including Play For Today, Other Voices and A Night Like This. The cassette edition pushed further, compiling an extensive collection of B sides that had, until then, been scattered across singles and earlier releases. This included material that would later be consolidated in the 2004 Join The Dots box set.

The compilation also generated a parallel video release titled Staring At The Sea: The Images, issued across multiple formats including VHS and LaserDisc in select territories. This visual component reinforced The Cure’s growing importance in the music video era, where their stark and often abstract imagery became closely tied to their identity.

One of the most recognisable elements of the release was its cover image, featuring retired fisherman John Button, who was selected for his visual alignment with the album’s aesthetic. Button, who also appeared in the Killing An Arab video, later recalled his motivation for participating, stating, “If I can help these youngsters break through, after all, why not?” His involvement added an unexpected human dimension to a release that would go on to achieve multi platinum status in several territories, including 2x platinum certification in the United States.

Musically, the compilation highlights the band’s evolving lineup and compositional approach. From early collaborations between Robert Smith, Lol Tolhurst and Michael Dempsey, through to the expanded contributions of Simon Gallup and Matthieu Hartley, and later additions including Boris Williams and Porl Thompson, the collection charts a shifting creative identity. Songs such as A Forest, The Hanging Garden and In Between Days illustrate the breadth of tone, moving between atmospheric minimalism and melodic pop precision.

At the time of release, Standing On The Beach performed strongly across international charts, reaching number four in the United Kingdom, number three in New Zealand and entering the top 50 in the United States. Its enduring commercial performance reflected both the accessibility of its tracklist and the growing global reach of alternative rock in the mid 1980s.

The album also sits at a transitional point in The Cure’s timeline. It closes the first chapter of the band’s career, just before the release of later landmark albums that would further expand their audience. In that sense, Standing On The Beach functions as both summary and threshold, capturing a band consolidating its identity before entering its most commercially visible period.

Four decades on, the compilation remains a key reference point for understanding The Cure’s early trajectory. It documents not only their singles history but also the rapid evolution of their sound across a tightly compressed seven year span, reinforcing its status as a definitive entry in their catalogue.

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