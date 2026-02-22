Transvision Vamp, The Northcote Theatre, 18.02.26 #REVIEW - Noise11.com

Wendy James Leads Transvision Vamp Back To Melbourne For Their First Headline Show In Decades At The Sold Out Northcote Theatre

By Anna-Maria Megalogenis

When pop-punk outfit Transvision Vamp first toured Melbourne in 1989, they were mobbed everywhere they went. Police on horseback were on standby waiting outside venues, (notably the Metro in Melbourne) and pre-show signings. Fast forward to 2026, and whilst the hordes of people are inside the theatre at this sold-out show, time has dampened the hysteria but not the adulation. The crowd were rooting for the band from the get-go.

As the band take their spots on stage, the crowd loudly clap and cheer. Some fans have waited 37 years to see the band again and this is the first gig for many who missed out when the band toured in the late 80’s early 90’s. As Wendy James makes her way onto the stage, the crowd take the screams up a notch while the band launch into “Trash City” off their debut album Pop Art without hesitation. James’ voice is huskier and more mature than in her heyday and she has full command of the stage.

On this Australian tour, original members; lead vocalist Wendy James and bassist Dave Parsons are joined by a formidable group of musicians; drummer Jim Sclavunos (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds), guitarist Alex Ward (Thurston Moore Group), keyboardist Matt Miller and guitarist Pip Stakem.

“Tell That Girl to Shut Up” (Holly and the Italians cover), follows and the fans are singing every word of the song. Australia was one of the first countries to embrace Transvision Vamp, when they debuted their first album, and so it wasn’t surprising James reached out to venues in Australia including the Northcote Theatre to gauge interest in a comeback tour, which she proudly mentions during her between song banter.

The hit-laden set draws heavily from their first two albums Pop Art and Velveteen and the crowd lap it up. “I Want Your Love,” sees the audience singing, dancing and reminiscing. James is grateful for all our support and tells the crowd she loves them at every opportunity. “The Only One” is a veritable highlight and James introduces “Revolution Baby” as their first ever single.

“Do you care?” asks James, then follows the rhetorical question with “Oh my god! I’m bringing out every cliché in the book.” “Baby I don’t Care” draws the loudest sing along of the evening and sees James singling out fans in the front row to sing the lyrics with her.

When the band exits the stage, the horde stamps their feet and when the band finally come back to the stage for the encore, James professes, “You are everything.” “We’ve never played this before- Now we’ve got Matt” admits James, before unveiling the first Melbourne performance of old chestnut “Velveteen.”

Transvision Vamp took the audience on a nostalgic, sentimental journey, performing songs with aplomb and gusto, sounding as fresh as their first release.

SET LIST

1. Trash City (from Pop Art, 1988)

2. Tell That Girl to Shut Up (from Pop Art, 1988)

3. I Want Your Love (from Pop Art, 1988)

4. Sister Moon (from Pop Art, 1988)

5. Pressure Times (from Little Magnets vs the Bubble of Babble, 1991)

6. The Only One (from Velveteen, 1989)

7. If Looks Could Kill (from Little Magnets vs the Bubble of Babble, 1991)

8. You’re a Dirtbomb, Lester (from Wendy James song, The Price of the Ticket, 2016)

9. Born to be Sold (from Velveteen, 1989)

10. Down on You (from Velveteen, 1989)

11. (I Just Wanna) B With U (from Little Magnets vs the Bubble of Babble, 1991)

12. Revolution Baby (from Pop Art, 1988)

13. Landslide of Love (from Velveteen, 1989)

14. Pay the Ghosts (from Velveteen, 1989)

15. Baby I Don’t Care (from Velveteen, 1989)

Encore

16. Bad Valentine (from Velveteen, 1989)

17. The Impression of Normalcy (from Wendy James, Queen High Straight, 2020)

18. Velveteen (from Velveteen, 1989)

Transvision Vamp Australian Tour Dates 2026

12 February 2026, Brisbane, The Triffid

14 February 2026, Sunshine Coast, The Station

15 February 2026, Newcastle, King Street Bandroom

17 February 2026, Sydney, Metro Theatre

18 February 2026, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

19 February 2026, Adelaide, The Gov

21 February 2026, Perth, Magnet House

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)