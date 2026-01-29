Hindley Street Country Club Announce Major 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Celebrating the music of the 70s and 80s with live precision and soul, Hindley Street Country Club bring their global success back home for an extensive national run

by Paul Cashmere

What started as a modest weekly live recording project in Adelaide has grown into one of Australia’s most remarkable musical exports of the last decade. Hindley Street Country Club (HSCC) are now gearing up for 2026 to become their biggest year yet, with an extensive Australian tour launching in October, preceded by international shows in the Netherlands and the UK.

Founded in 2017 by arranger and producer Constantine Delo, HSCC quickly carved a unique space in Australia’s music landscape. The project began with a simple yet ambitious idea: reimagine classic hits from the 1970s and 1980s, recording them live in a single take with a rotating cast of elite musicians and vocalists. These performances, initially shared on Facebook and YouTube, resonated far beyond South Australia, building a global following eager for authentic musicianship delivered with skill and emotion.

Over the years, HSCC’s reach has expanded exponentially. Today, the group boasts over five billion views across social platforms, more than 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, and sold-out shows across the United States, Asia, South America and Europe. Despite this international acclaim, the band continues to release new live performances every Friday morning, maintaining the immediacy and spontaneity that first drew audiences to their work.

At the heart of HSCC is a devotion to the songs themselves. Each performance is recorded live in a single room, without studio trickery, allowing the musicians’ technical mastery and interpretive sensitivity to take centre stage. Fans of the original music find a familiar yet revitalised experience, while new listeners are drawn into the intricate layers of musicianship and heartfelt delivery.

The band’s name, Hindley Street Country Club, pays homage to Adelaide’s Hindley Street, once a hub of pubs and live music venues that defined the city’s nightlife culture. The title reflects both the band’s roots and their approach to music: grounded, unpretentious and built on substance rather than nostalgia.

HSCC’s upcoming Australian tour represents the largest run of shows the ensemble has undertaken in its home country. While the group is celebrated for reinterpreting classic hits, their live performances go beyond tribute-they are a celebration of music, musicianship, and a shared cultural memory that continues to resonate decades after these songs were first released.

The band’s growing prominence has been recognised both nationally and internationally. In 2024, Australian manager and producer Mark Pope, together with entrepreneur Michael Chugg, took on touring management and promotion for the group. That year also saw iconic Cold Chisel guitarist Ian Moss guest on HSCC’s cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps. The band also expanded its international presence, performing at the Singapore Grand Prix and in Manila, Philippines, marking their first overseas shows.

With a core touring lineup led by Constantine Delo on vocals and bass, Danny Lopresto on vocals and guitar, Jordan Lennon on vocals, Jason McMahon on saxophone, percussion and vocals, Jake Milic on guitar, Kat ‘Jade’ Millic on vocals, Bradley Polain on drums and vocals, and keyboards handled by Dave Ross and Nat Brice, HSCC continues to deliver performances that combine the precision of professional musicianship with the warmth and spontaneity of a live band.

Australian Tour Dates

Thurs, Oct 8, Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul – NSW

Fri, Oct 9, Enmore Theatre, Sydney – NSW

Sat, Oct 10, Palais Theatre, St Kilda – VIC

Sat, Oct 17, Adelaide Entertainment Centre – SA

Sun, Oct 25, King’s Theatre, Caloundra – QLD

Sat, Oct 31, Coliseum Theatre, Rooty Hill – NSW

Fri, Nov 6, Star Theatre, Gold Coast – QLD

Fri, Dec 4, Astor Theatre, Perth – WA

Sat, Dec 5, Astor Theatre, Perth – WA

Tickets from: https://thehscc.com/events

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)