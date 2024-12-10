 The Cure To Release Two More Albums Soon - Noise11.com

The Cure To Release Two More Albums Soon

by Music-News.com on December 11, 2024

Robert Smith has revealed that The Cure have a “companion piece” to ‘Songs of a Lost World’ in the pipeline.

The Cure released their first new record for 16 years last month and the frontman has confirmed that an accompaniment and a different third album are being worked on.

Speaking to Absolute Radio, Robert said: “There is another album which is pretty much ready to go. It’s sort of its companion piece.

“There’s a third one which is completely different. It’s really kind of random stuff, like late-night studio stuff. But some of it is really good actually, it’s just very very different.”

Smith continued: “This ‘Songs of a Lost World’ album is a really emotional piece of work and the companion piece, it’s not quite as dark but it explores other subjects a little bit more.

“The third one is very odd, actually. I haven’t finished the words to that one because my headspace has been much more focused on performing those ones.

“I don’t really want it to end because it’s been so good. The reaction to the new music has been so, so great. It’s been really lovely to feel people giving us all the love.”

Robert previously revealed that he finds it “much harder” to write songs that he “wants to sing” nowadays.

He told BBC Radio 6 Music: “It’s the one thing, as I’ve grown older, that I’ve found much, much harder to do, to write words that I want to sing. I can write words but I don’t really feel like singing them.

“So to arrive at that point where I think that it’s worth singing these songs, it has become really, really hard. I have to admit.”

