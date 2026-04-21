The Cyrkle Celebrate Red Rubber Ball At 60 With A Story That Starts In Melbourne - Noise11 Music News

As The Cyrkle mark six decades of Red Rubber Ball, Don Dannemann revisits how a song co-written by Melbourne’s Bruce Woodley became their defining global hit

by Paul Cashmere

The Cyrkle’s signature song Red Rubber Ball turns 60 this year, a milestone that reconnects one of the 1960s’ most distinctive pop records to an unlikely origin story stretching from Melbourne to London to New York. In a new interview with Noise11, founding member Don Dannemann has detailed how the track, co-written by Paul Simon and The Seekers’ Bruce Woodley, found its way to the band and ultimately to number two on the charts in 1966.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Don Dannemann of The Cyrkle:

Red Rubber Ball was first introduced to audiences on 11 April, 1966, when The Cyrkle performed it on the US television program Hullabaloo. Within months it had become the group’s defining recording, sitting at the intersection of folk-pop songwriting and the emerging British Invasion sound that was reshaping global music at the time.

The significance of the song lies not only in its commercial success but in its international DNA. Woodley, a founding member of The Seekers from Melbourne, co-wrote the track with Paul Simon while the American songwriter was in London. “I always remember that Red Rubber Ball was written by Paul Simon and Bruce Woodley,” Dannemann said. “But I forget sometimes that Bruce is Australian, from Melbourne. It’s incredible they met in England and wrote it there.”

The Cyrkle’s path to the song began in New York’s Greenwich Village, then a focal point for the American folk revival. At the time, the band had secured a recording contract with Columbia Records and management under Brian Epstein, whose roster also included The Beatles. They were actively searching for material to record when a connection through songwriter and publisher Barry Kornfeld brought Red Rubber Ball to their attention.

“It came to us on a scratchy 45, just Paul singing it with a guitar,” Dannemann said. “Tommy Dawes heard it and said, ‘This is a cute song’. We all listened and thought, ‘Yeah, let’s try it’.” That decision would define the band’s legacy.

The recording itself was shaped by a precise combination of elements that Dannemann believes gave The Cyrkle a unique sonic identity. “It was the organ lead, the guitar line, my lead vocal and Tommy’s harmony,” he said. “That combination was The Cyrkle sound. If you heard it, you knew it was us.”

That sound placed the band in a transitional moment in popular music. The folk influences of Simon and Woodley’s songwriting merged with the melodic sensibilities of British pop, a hybrid that reflected The Cyrkle’s own circumstances. Managed by Epstein and touring with The Beatles on their 1966 US run, the band operated within the same orbit as the British Invasion while retaining strong ties to American folk traditions.

“We were kind of a missing link,” Dannemann said. “We had the folk influence, but we were also right there with The Beatles. Touring with them was an amazing experience.”

Red Rubber Ball’s success extended beyond The Cyrkle’s version. The song was widely covered, with artists including Neil Diamond and Cliff Richard recording their own interpretations. Dannemann said the diversity of versions has been one of the enduring pleasures of the track’s legacy. “It’s fun to hear how different people approach it,” he said.

The song also remains central to The Cyrkle’s more recent activity. A revived version of the band has re-recorded Red Rubber Ball for their 2024 album Revival, an effort to recreate the original arrangement as faithfully as possible. Dannemann noted the challenge of revisiting a recording that was so precisely constructed. “Everything about it was specific,” he said. “If you don’t get it exactly right, it just doesn’t sound right.”

From an industry perspective, Red Rubber Ball illustrates a broader trend of the mid-1960s, where transatlantic collaboration became increasingly common. Songwriters, performers and producers moved between the US and UK, creating a shared musical language that blurred national boundaries. The involvement of an Australian songwriter in one of the era’s defining pop hits adds another layer to that global exchange.

For Australian audiences, Woodley’s role provides a direct link between the local music scene and an international chart success. At a time when Australian artists were still establishing a global presence, his contribution to Red Rubber Ball demonstrated the reach of local songwriting talent within the wider industry.

Dannemann’s reflections also highlight the unpredictable nature of hit-making. The band initially regarded Red Rubber Ball as a modest, “cute” track rather than an obvious chart contender. Its eventual success underscores how recording decisions, timing and exposure can elevate a song beyond initial expectations.

As The Cyrkle mark the anniversary, Red Rubber Ball continues to resonate as a snapshot of a specific moment in pop history, where folk sensibilities, British pop influence and international collaboration converged. Sixty years on, the track remains a defining example of how a song can travel across continents and contexts to become a global standard.

The legacy of Red Rubber Ball is not just in its chart performance, but in the network of artists and influences it connects, from Melbourne’s Bruce Woodley to New York’s Greenwich Village and the global stage The Cyrkle briefly occupied alongside The Beatles. It is a reminder that even in a tightly structured pop landscape, the pathways to success can be as unexpected as they are enduring.

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