The Dead Daisies Stream Glenn Hughes Led ‘Purple Daisies' Mini Concert - Noise11 Music News

The Dead Daisies have released a six-song concert film featuring Glenn Hughes performing Deep Purple classics and band favourites, captured at the Arcada Theatre in Illinois.

by Paul Cashmere

The Dead Daisies have premiered a six-song concert film titled The Purple Daisies Mini-Concert, showcasing the current line-up with Glenn Hughes on vocals and bass in a performance recorded at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois. The concert is streaming exclusively via the band’s YouTube channel and features a set built around three Dead Daisies songs and three classic tracks from Deep Purple’s catalogue.

The release of the mini-concert arrives as The Dead Daisies continue to evolve through another chapter in the band’s rotating history. Hughes, whose tenure with Deep Purple during the mid-1970s produced albums including Burn and Stormbringer, joined the Dead Daisies in 2019 and has become one of the most recognisable voices associated with the group.

The concert footage centres on the chemistry between Hughes and the current line-up of guitarist Doug Aldrich, drummer Tommy Clufetos and founder and guitarist David Lowy. The set includes performances of Deep Purple staples Burn, Highway Star and Mistreated alongside original material from the Dead Daisies’ catalogue.

Reflecting on the performance, Aldrich said the group had invested significant time in preparing the show.

“Man, it was such a great night… we worked really hard on the songs to make it a great night. We all had a blast!! I’m glad people will get to see and hear a bit of how cool it was!” he said.

The Dead Daisies were formed in Sydney in 2012 by David Lowy and Jon Stevens. Conceived as a collective of experienced rock musicians, the band has featured a constantly shifting membership drawn from groups including Whitesnake, Guns N’ Roses, Black Sabbath, Journey, Mötley Crüe and Thin Lizzy.

Their self-titled debut album arrived in 2013 and was followed by a busy touring schedule that included dates with ZZ Top, Aerosmith, Kiss, Def Leppard, Bad Company and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Across more than a decade, the band has released eight studio albums and developed an international following through extensive touring in Europe, North America, Japan and South America.

The Dead Daisies have also accumulated an impressive roster of contributors over the years. Past and present members have included Jon Stevens, John Corabi, Marco Mendoza, Michael Devin, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed, Frank Ferrer, Deen Castronovo, Darryl Jones and Tommy Clufetos.

Hughes’ arrival in 2019 marked another significant shift for the group. Best known for his work with Deep Purple and later projects including Black Country Communion, Hughes brought a stronger soul and blues influence to the band’s sound. His first album with the group, Holy Ground, was released in 2021 and reached the Top 10 on several international rock charts. It was followed by Radiance in 2022.

More recently, the band returned to the studio with singer John Corabi and released Light ‘Em Up in 2024 before exploring a blues direction with the 2025 album Lookin’ For Trouble. Despite changes in personnel, Lowy has remained the central figure throughout the band’s history, maintaining the original vision of bringing together accomplished musicians to create classic hard rock in a contemporary setting.

The Purple Daisies Mini-Concert also serves as a reminder of Hughes’ enduring association with the Deep Purple catalogue. Songs such as Burn, Highway Star and Mistreated remain central to the vocabulary of classic hard rock and continue to resonate with audiences decades after their original release.

For fans who were not at the Arcada Theatre performance, the concert film offers a professionally produced document of the current line-up and captures one of rock’s most distinctive voices revisiting material that helped define an era.

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