The First Hour of The First Day On 2JJ (Double J) Sydney 19 January 2025 - Noise11.com

Double J was a Sydney only radio station when it first went to air at 11am on 19 January 1975. The first song played was Skyhooks ‘You Just Like Me ‘Cos I’m Good In Bed’ chosen because it was Australian, it was rebellious (because the song was banned at the time which reflected the rebellious image of the station) and being part of the ABC was not subject to the licencing laws of the commercial radio stations.

Even the name Double J was was risqué. The name is slang for a Double Joint.

2JJ was born out of an idea from the Labor Whitlam government at the time that recognised that the existing ABC had an older demographic that was dying off and not being replenished by youth. By creating a rebellious youth station the Whitlam thinking at the time was that the audience would be more likely to vote Labor and that by creating a youth station, Labor was also creating an inbuilt publicity machine. (That didn’t quite work. The Whitlam government was dismissed in November that year).

Holger Brockman, (the DJ formerly known as Bill Drake on 2SM), was the first DJ for Double J. Brockman was allowed to use his real name. 2SM changed Brockman’s name to Drake because Brockman sounded “too ethnic”.

The first hour of 2JJ looked at a GoldFM playlist these days but in 1975 this was adventurous. Mighty Kong was Ross Wilson’s post-Daddy Cool and pre-Mondo Rock band. Little Feat were unheard of on commercial radio, Led Zep’s ‘Dazed And Confused’ would never have been considered on 2SM, the pop station at the time and that druggie Lou Reed was as far from commercial radio as you could go back then.

If you kept listening past the first hour you would have heard artists like John Denver and thought that was pretty safe. Denver was the Ed Sheeran of his day and was a good fit for even 2JJ back then. Same with Leo Sayer’s ‘Long Tall Glasses’. Leo was an album artist writing and performing his own songs. Not one song in that first hour suggests a manufactured studio act.

During Holger’s program I also heard him refer to the PMG. History lesson – in Australia the PMG (Post Master General) control all the mail and all the phones. It wasn’t until July 1975 that is was split into two groups, Australia Post for mail and Telecom from phones. Telecom would later become Telstra.

Double J on DAB+ played the first 12 hours of 2JJ 50 years to the exact minute in 19 January 2025. Listen to the first hour of 2JJ here.

Full list of songs played on 2JJ from 11am to 8:30pm:

Played at 11:05

You Just Like Me Cos I’m Good In Bed

Skyhooks

Livin’ In The 70’s

Played at 11:08

Sympathy For The Devil

The Rolling Stones

Beggars Banquet

Played at 11:15

Junior’s Farm

Paul McCartney and Wings

Junior’s Farm

Played at 11:19

Long Tall Glasses (I Can Dance)

Leo Sayer

Just A Boy

Played at 11:22

All I Wanna Do Is Rock

Mighty Kong

All I Wanna Do Is Rock

Played at 11:26

Rock and Roll Doctor

Little Feat

Feats Don’t Fail Me Now

Played at 11:29

Dazed and Confused

Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin

Played at 11:37

Sally Can’t Dance

Lou Reed

Sally Can’t Dance

Played at 11:41

Here Comes The Sun

The Beatles

Abbey Road

Played at 11:44

Because

The Beatles

Abbey Road

Played at 11:47

Stormbringer

Deep Purple

Stormbringer

Played at 11:51

Rock Steady

Bad Company

Bad Company

Played at 11:55

Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds

Elton John

Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds

Played at 12:02

I Just Want to Make Love to You

Foghat

Foghat

Played at 12:04

Hernando’s Hideaway

The Captain Matchbox Whoopee Band

Wangaratta Wahine

Played at 12:08

I’m A Woman

Maria Maldaur

Waitress in the Donut Shop

Played at 12:12

Gypsy

Van Morrison

Saint Dominic’s Preview

Played at 12:17

Sailor

Rod Stewart

Smiler

Played at 12:22

Marlene

Kevin Coyne

Marjory Razorblade

Played at 12:24

Marrakesh Express

Crosby, Stills and Nash

Crosby, Stills and Nash

Played at 12:26

Fallin’ in Love

Souther-Hillman-Furay Band

Souther-Hillman-Furay Band

Played at 12:30

Let Go

Brian Cadd

Moonshine

Played at 12:34

Motherless Children

Eric Clapton

461 Ocean Boulevard

Played at 12:40

Promise of a Fisherman

Santana

Borboletta

Played at 12:48

Piece of My Heart

Janis Joplin

Cheap Thrills

Played at 12:52

Another Hustler

Sherbet

Slipstream

Played at 12:56

Leave It

Mike McGear

McGear

Played at 13:03

We Are All in This Together

Carole King

Wrap Around Joy

Played at 13:05

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight

Bob Dylan

John Wesley Harding

Played at 13:07

La Grange

ZZ Top

Tres Hombres

Played at 13:11

Nothing From Nothing

Billy Preston

The Kids & Me

Played at 13:14

Nothing You Can Do

Average White Band

AWB

Played at 13:18

Lady Montego

Ayers Rock

Big Red Rock

Played at 13:21

Wah-Wah

George Harrison

All Things Must Pass

Played at 13:28

Radar Love

Golden Earring

Baby Driver

Played at 13:34

It’s a Man’s Man’s World

Renée Geyer

It’s a Man’s Man’s World

Played at 13:38

I Feel A Song (In My Heart)

Gladys Knight and the Pips

I Feel a Song

Played at 13:41

Wasn’t Born to Follow

The Byrds

Ballad of Easy Rider

Played at 13:44

Brain Damage

Pink Floyd

The Dark Side of the Moon

Played at 13:49

Bodhisattva

Steely Dan

Countdown to Ecstasy

Played at 13:55

Life on Mars?

David Bowie

Hunky Dory

Played at 15:02

Walk on the Wild Side

Lou Reed

Transformer

Played at 15:05

Rag Mama Rag

The Band

The Band

Played at 15:08

Back Home Again

John Denver

Back Home Again

Played at 15:13

Roadhouse Blues

The Doors

Morrison Hotel

Played at 15:18

The E Street Shuffle

Bruce Springsteen

The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle

Played at 15:22

Throw Down the Sword

Wishbone Ash

Live Dates

Played at 15:28

You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet

Bachman–Turner Overdrive

Not Fragile

Played at 15:33

Lovesick Blues

The Captain Matchbox Whoopee Band

Wangaratta Wahine

Played at 15:37

For Your Love

The Yardbirds

For Your Love

Played at 15:41

Sing a Simple Song

Kerrie Biddell

Kerrie Biddell

Played at 15:45

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Bruce Springsteen

The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle

Played at 15:53

Changes

Black Sabbath

Vol. 4

Played at 15:58

China Grove

The Doobie Brothers

The Captain and Me

Played at 16:01

Can You Handle It?

Graham Central Station

Graham Central Station

Played at 16:06

(Everybody Wanna Get Rich) Rite Away

Dr. John

Desitively Bonnaroo

Played at 16:08

Chicken Train

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils

Played at 16:15

River

Terry Reid

River

Played at 16:18

I Wish There Was a Way

Phil Manning

I Wish There Was a Way

Played at 16:23

William Tell Overture

Portsmouth Sinfonia

Plays the Popular Classics

Played at 16:25

Every Natural Thing

Aretha Franklin

Let Me in Your Life

Played at 16:28

Good Time Charlie’s Got the Blues

Danny O’Keefe

O’Keefe

Played at 16:31

Workin’ for MCA

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Second Helping

Played at 16:36

Could Take a Lifetime

Phil Manning

I Wish There Was a Way

Played at 16:40

Ain’t Nobody

Hot City Bump Band

Come Together

Played at 16:44

Burlesque

Family

Bandstand

Played at 16:49

Naked Man

Randy Newman

Good Old Boys

Played at 16:52

Take Your Chances (Or Run Away)

Phil Manning

I Wish There Was a Way

Played at 16:56

I’ve Got to Use My Imagination

Gladys Knight and the Pips

Imagination

Played at 18:04

I Am Missing You

Ravi Shankar

Ravi Shankar Family and Friends

Played at 18:08

Song for Kendra / Aborigine Song

Phil Manning

I Wish There Was A Way

Played at 18:14

#9 Dream

John Lennon

Walls and Bridges

Played at 18:19

Sweet Jane

Lou Reed

American Poet Live 1972

Played at 18:22

Mystery Train

The Band

The Last Waltz

Played at 18:28

That Lady (Pt. 1 and 2)

The Isley Brothers

That Lady

Played at 18:31

Corazón

Carole King

Fantasy

Played at 18:35

Believe In Humanity

Carole King

Fantasy

Played at 18:39

Fantasy End

Carole King

Fantasy

Played at 18:41

No No Song

Ringo Starr

Goodnight Vienna

Played at 18:44

The Snake

Harvey Mandel

Cristo Redentor

Played at 18:49

Simon Smith And The Amazing Dancing Bear

Randy Newman

The PriceTo Play

Played at 18:51

Fingerprint File

The Rolling Stones

It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll

Played at 18:57

I Can’t Stand The Rain

Ann Peebles

I Can’t Stand The Rain

Played at 18:59

You Told Me Baby

Bonnie Raitt

Give It Up

Played at 19:05

Communication Breakdown (1/4/71 Paris Theatre)

Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin: The Complete BBC Sessions

Played at 19:10

Going To California (1/4/71 Paris Theatre)

Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin: The Complete BBC Sessions

Played at 19:15

Stairway To Heaven (1/4/71 Paris Theatre)

Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin: The Complete BBC Sessions

Played at 19:25

One Five Eight (Live 1971)

Stone The Crows

Stone The Crows In Concert

Played at 19:32

Keep On Rollin’ (Live 1971)

Stone The Crows

Stone The Crows In Concert

Played at 19:38

Fat Old Sun (Live BBC Radio Session, 30 September 1971)

Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd Live BBC Radio Session

Played at 19:59

One Of These Days (Live BBC Radio Session, 30 September 1971)

Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd Live BBC Radio Session

Played at 20:01

The Turntable Song (‘Round, An’ ‘Round, An’ ‘Round)

Deanna Durbin

The Turntable Song (‘Round, An’ ‘Round, An’ ‘Round)

Played at 20:05

Let’s Spend The Night Together

The Rolling Stones

Between The Buttons

Played at 20:08

Do You Remember?

Janis Ian

Who Really Cares

Played at 20:11

We Are All In This Together

Carole King

Wrap Around Joy

Played at 20:14

Dingo

Gary Shearston

Dingo

Played at 20:19

Reggins

The Blackbyrds

The Blackbyrds

Played at 20:22

Carlton (Lygon Street Limbo)

Skyhooks

Living In The 70’s

Played at 20:27

Sorrow

David Bowie

Pin Ups

Played at 20:30

Costafine Town

Splinter

The Place I Love

On 19 January 1981 the 2JJ AM Sydney station was converted to Triple J FM (National). The current Double J on DAB+ is a rebranding of Digital station DIG. SIG was rebranded Double J on 20 April 2015. Today’s Double J and DAB+ and the original 2JJ Sydney on AM share little in common.

