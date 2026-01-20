The Gloom In The Corner Erupt With New Single Nope (Hollow Point Elysium), Reveal Royal Discordance Details - Noise11.com

Melbourne metalcore storytellers deepen their cinematic universe ahead of third album release

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne’s The Gloom In The Corner have launched into 2026 with the release of a new single, Nope (Hollow Point Elysium), marking the latest chapter in the band’s ever-expanding narrative world ahead of their forthcoming album Royal Discordance, due out on Friday, 27 February via SharpTone Records.

Nope (Hollow Point Elysium) arrives with an accompanying visualiser and immediately signals a sharpened sense of scale and ambition from a band already known for treating each release as part of a wider, interconnected saga. Built on sinuous verses, explosive rhythmic shifts and cinematic tension, the track functions as both a standalone statement and a deeper descent into what the band have long described as their Gloom Cinematic Universe.

The group describe the song as a personal homage filtered through their trademark intensity. Drawing inspiration from action films and video games that shaped their formative years, Nope (Hollow Point Elysium) is framed as a high-impact metalcore set piece, one that leans heavily into vivid imagery and narrative propulsion while maintaining the precision and aggression that has defined their sound since inception.

The new single offers another glimpse into Royal Discordance, a 12-track album that positions itself as the band’s most expansive and conceptually loaded work to date.

Recorded in 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Jonathan Delese, the album pushes further into cinematic territory while retaining the chaotic edge that has become central to The Gloom In The Corner’s identity. Across its runtime, Royal Discordance moves from all-out sonic assaults such as Assassination Run through to the darker, more menacing atmospheres explored on Nope (Hollow Point Elysium), and into the layered emotional weight of the closing two-track suite Love I: A Quaver Through The Pale and Love II: A Walk Amongst The Poppy Fields.

Rather than isolating individual songs as separate moments, Royal Discordance is structured as a continuous experience. Tracks like You Didn’t Like Me Then (You Won’t Like Me Now) and Angel’s Wrath Whiskey sit alongside more intricate compositions including Short Range Teleportation (A Guide To Guerrilla Warfare) and Shadow Rhapsody II, reinforcing the sense that the album has been designed to be absorbed in full rather than in fragments.

Formed in Melbourne in 2016, The Gloom In The Corner have spent nearly a decade constructing a singular artistic lane within Australian heavy music. Their debut album Fear Me laid the groundwork for a style that fused metalcore with theatrical storytelling, an approach that was expanded through the Homecoming EP, Flesh & Bones, and Ultima Pluvia. By the time they released their 2022 album Trinity, the band had fully committed to a dense mythology populated by recurring characters and overarching themes, earning them critical recognition and a devoted global audience.

That commitment to world-building has extended beyond the studio and into their live performances. The Gloom In The Corner have built a reputation for immersive shows that translate their narrative-heavy material into a physical experience, touring extensively across Australia, Europe and North America. Along the way, they have collaborated with a range of prominent voices from the heavy music community, further broadening the scope of their sound while keeping their core vision intact.

Royal Discordance represents another evolutionary step. While the album embraces some of the band’s most universal songwriting to date, it does so without diluting the volatility and unpredictability that underpins their work. The balance between accessibility and extremity is deliberate, positioning the record as one that rewards repeat listens while continuing to challenge expectations.

Following a run of European dates supporting Aviana late last year, The Gloom In The Corner will bring their latest material back to Australian stages in March, supporting American heavy outfit King 810 on a national tour. The shows will provide local audiences with the first opportunity to experience selections from Royal Discordance in a live setting. Later in the year, the band are also set to appear aboard the sold-out inaugural Hellbound Cruise, placing them alongside some of the most significant names in Australian heavy music.

With Nope (Hollow Point Elysium), The Gloom In The Corner reaffirm their position as one of Australia’s most concept-driven heavy acts. As Royal Discordance approaches release, the band continue to expand the boundaries of their universe, inviting listeners further into a world where narrative, sound and spectacle are inseparable.

Royal Discordance Track Listing

The Problem With Apocalyptic Tyranny

You Didn’t Like Me Then (You Won’t Like Me Now)

Painkiller Soliloquy

Short Range Teleportation (A Guide To Guerrilla Warfare)

Nope (Hollow Point Elysium)

Angel’s Wrath Whiskey

Shadow Rhapsody II

Assassination Run

That’s Life (Carry Me Home)

Army Of Darkness

Love I: A Quaver Through The Pale

Love II: A Walk Amongst The Poppy Fields

The Gloom In The Corner Australian Tour Dates

Supporting King 810

Wednesday 4 March, Adelaide, Jive Bar

Thursday 5 March, Melbourne, Max Watts

Friday 6 March, Sydney, Crowbar

Saturday 7 March, Newcastle, King Street Warehouse

Sunday 8 March, Brisbane, Crowbar

Tickets available via Destroy All Lines.

