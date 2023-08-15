The Human League Add Extra Sydney and Melbourne Shows - Noise11.com

The Human League have expanded their Australian tour with extra shows added for Sydney and Melbourne.

1981’s ‘Dare’ was The Human League’s biggest album reaching number one in the UK and number three in Australia and the USA.

‘Dare’ was the third album for The Human League but first following the departure of founders Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh who left to form British Electric Foundation.

‘Dare’ featured an all-new Human League line-up with the remaining co-founders bringing in Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley on vocals and Jo Callis and Ian Burden on synthesizers.

With Philip, Susan and Joanne on vocals, The Human League merged the electronic sound of their origins with a new pop flavour.

The result was an album with three Top 40 hits ‘Love Action’ (no 12, Aus), ‘Open Your Heart’ (no 33, Aus) and ‘Don’t You Want Me’ (no 4, Aus).

Wednesday 6 March Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall – SOLD OUT –

Friday 8 March Sydney Enmore Theatre – SOLD OUT –

Saturday 9 March Melbourne Palais Theatre – SOLD OUT –

Monday 11 March Adelaide AEC Theatre

Wednesday 13 March Sydney Enmore Theatre – SECOND SHOW –

Thursday 14 March Melbourne Palais Theatre – SECOND SHOW –

Saturday 16 March Perth Astor Theatre (Show moved from Thur 14 March) – SOLD OUT –

Sunday 17 March Perth Astor Theatre (Show moved from Weds 13 March) – SOLD OUT

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

