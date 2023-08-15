 The Human League Add Extra Sydney and Melbourne Shows - Noise11.com
Phil Oakey, The Human League at the Palais Theatre. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Human League at the Palais Theatre. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Human League Add Extra Sydney and Melbourne Shows

by Paul Cashmere on August 15, 2023

in News

The Human League have expanded their Australian tour with extra shows added for Sydney and Melbourne.

1981’s ‘Dare’ was The Human League’s biggest album reaching number one in the UK and number three in Australia and the USA.

‘Dare’ was the third album for The Human League but first following the departure of founders Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh who left to form British Electric Foundation.

‘Dare’ featured an all-new Human League line-up with the remaining co-founders bringing in Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley on vocals and Jo Callis and Ian Burden on synthesizers.

With Philip, Susan and Joanne on vocals, The Human League merged the electronic sound of their origins with a new pop flavour.

The result was an album with three Top 40 hits ‘Love Action’ (no 12, Aus), ‘Open Your Heart’ (no 33, Aus) and ‘Don’t You Want Me’ (no 4, Aus).

Wednesday 6 March Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall – SOLD OUT –
Friday 8 March Sydney Enmore Theatre – SOLD OUT –
Saturday 9 March Melbourne Palais Theatre – SOLD OUT –
Monday 11 March Adelaide AEC Theatre
Wednesday 13 March Sydney Enmore Theatre – SECOND SHOW –
Thursday 14 March Melbourne Palais Theatre – SECOND SHOW –
Saturday 16 March Perth Astor Theatre (Show moved from Thur 14 March) – SOLD OUT –
Sunday 17 March Perth Astor Theatre (Show moved from Weds 13 March) – SOLD OUT

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Joanne Catherall Phil Oakey The Human League Joanne Catherall

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andy Taylor of Duran Duran Says New Drug Has Extended His Life

Duran Duran's original guitarist Andy Taylor has hailed an innovative cancer drug for extending his life by "five years".

14 hours ago
Ian Moss at The Palais St Kilda photo by Bron Robinson
Ian Moss Wraps 45 Years Of Australian Music History In Rivers Run Dry Show

It is pretty incredible that in the round two hours Ian Moss performs his ‘Rivers Run Dry’ show, music fans are treated to 45 years of Australian music history.

1 day ago
Lloyd Cole On Pain
Lloyd Cole Reveals Australian December Tour Dates

Lloyd Cole is returning to Australia for another Christmas visit.

1 day ago
Louis Tillet
Australian Singer Songwriter Louis Tillett Has Passed Away

Australian singer songwriter Louis Tillett has died after a battle with kidney disease over the past few years. Louis fronted The Wet Taxis and Paris Green and worked with Don Walker’s Catfish, Ed Kuepper’s Laughing Clowns, Rob Younger’s New Christs and Tex Perkins.

1 day ago
Lionel Richie Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lionel Richie Pisses Off Fans With Last Minute Cancellation

Lionel Richie infuriated fans by cancelling a concert an hour after the start time and blaming bad weather.

2 days ago
Ron Peno Died Pretty, EG Awards Prince Bandroom - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
RIP Ron S Peno of Died Pretty at Age 68

Ron Peno, lead singer of founder of Australia’s Died Pretty, has died after a four and a half year battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

3 days ago
Living Colour Perform Sinéad O’Connor’s Hit ‘Nothing Compares 2U’

Living Colour performed the Sinéad O’Connor Prince penned hit ‘Nothing Compares 2U’ at their concert in Pennsylvania this week.

4 days ago