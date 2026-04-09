The Lemon Twigs Release New Single 2 Or 3 Ahead Of Look For Your Mind! Album - Noise11 Music News

Long Island duo The Lemon Twigs unveil the upbeat new track 2 Or 3 as the next preview of their forthcoming album Look For Your Mind!, arriving May 8 via Captured Tracks / Civilians.

by Paul Cashmere

The Lemon Twigs have released a new single and video, 2 Or 3, the latest preview of the duo’s forthcoming album Look For Your Mind!, due on May 8 through Captured Tracks / Civilians. The track continues the current creative run for the Long Island brothers Brian D’Addario and Michael D’Addario, whose blend of classic pop songwriting and modern indie rock has steadily built an international following since their debut a decade ago.

The song arrives as the second major glimpse into the band’s next studio project, following the earlier release of I Just Can’t Get Over Losing You. The upcoming album will be the sixth full-length release for The Lemon Twigs and marks another chapter in a prolific period that has seen the group release a string of records in quick succession.

For Brian D’Addario, the origins of 2 Or 3 came unexpectedly during a tour stop in South America. “We played for the first time in Buenos Aires last year and I woke up the next morning having dreamt the chorus,” he said. “It’s a rare thing for me and even rarer that I end up remembering the words. I had to interpret what ‘she’s lived 2 or 3 as many lives as me’ meant. It made me think of a guy who wasn’t cultured or worldly enough for his girlfriend and had to pretend to be interested in fine art and history.”

Musically, 2 Or 3 leans into the group’s trademark melodic sensibility, built around bright guitar lines and layered vocal harmonies. The arrangement sits comfortably within the Lemon Twigs catalogue, where the D’Addario brothers have long drawn on the songwriting traditions of 1960s and 1970s pop and rock while retaining a contemporary indie framework.

The forthcoming album Look For Your Mind! carries a more reflective tone beneath its polished pop surface. According to Brian, the lyrical themes respond to the pressures of modern life. “I do think that now is a time of insanity,” he said. “You really have to hold onto your own mind if you don’t wanna lose it.”

The album also signals a shift in how the band approached recording. Historically, the D’Addario brothers handled nearly every instrument in the studio themselves. On Look For Your Mind!, they expanded the lineup to include touring members Reza Matin on drums and Danny Ayala on bass, alongside Eva Chambers from New York group Tchotchke. The collaborative approach reflects a broader evolution in the band’s recording philosophy.

Michael D’Addario describes the current phase of the band as a creative reset that began with their previous two albums, Everything Harmony in 2023 and A Dream Is All We Know in 2024. “It was the beginning of making records that we would listen to ourselves,” Michael said. “By the time of A Dream Is All We Know and the future Michael classic My Golden Years, The Lemon Twigs’ new era had truly begun.”

The Lemon Twigs first emerged in 2016 with the debut album Do Hollywood, produced with Jonathan Rado of Foxygen. The record quickly drew attention for its detailed arrangements and songwriting, establishing the band as a rare contemporary act drawing heavily from classic pop traditions. Follow-up releases including Go To School in 2018 and Songs For The General Public in 2020 broadened the band’s scope, moving between theatrical concept material and straightforward rock songwriting.

Both brothers were immersed in performance from an early age. Raised in a musical household on Long Island, the siblings grew up surrounded by classic pop records. Their father, Ronnie D’Addario, is a songwriter and musician, while their early stage experience included Broadway productions and television appearances before the brothers turned their focus fully to music.

Across the past decade The Lemon Twigs have become known for their ability to reference earlier pop traditions without sounding nostalgic. Their music draws influence from the harmony-driven songwriting of The Beatles and The Beach Boys, alongside elements of power pop, glam rock and baroque pop.

The band has also built a reputation as collaborators and studio musicians, contributing to recordings by artists including Weyes Blood and Tim Heidecker, while working with figures such as Todd Rundgren.

Australian audiences have already had a chance to see the band live. In 2023 The Lemon Twigs returned to Australia for the first time in six years, appearing at Harvest Rock and performing headline shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. While new Australian dates have not yet been announced, the group has confirmed an extensive 2026 international tour across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

With Look For Your Mind! now weeks away, 2 Or 3 serves as another example of the band’s continued focus on melodic songwriting and carefully structured pop arrangements.

For listeners following the evolution of The Lemon Twigs, the upcoming album represents the next stage in a catalogue that has steadily grown since their breakthrough in the mid-2010s. If the new single is any indication, the D’Addario brothers remain committed to the kind of craft-driven songwriting that has defined their career so far.

Look For Your Mind! Tracklisting

Look For Your Mind!

2 Or 3

Nothin’ But You

Gather Round

I Just Can’t Get Over Losing You

Fire And Gold

Mean To Me

Bring You Down

Yeah I Do

I Hurt You

You’re Still My Girl

Joy

My Heart Is In Your Hands Tonight

Your True Enemy

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