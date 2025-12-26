The Lemon Twigs: A Fortnight of Riches From Pop's Most Prolific Brothers - Noise11.com

It’s been another busy year for The Lemon Twigs, and in just the past fortnight alone they’ve delivered an almost absurd embarrassment of riches.

March saw the release of Till The Morning, a mostly solo album from Brian D’Addario, issued via Headstack Records, the label co-founded by Brian and his younger brother Michael. Michael takes lead vocals on one track, “This Summer,” but otherwise the record stands as a clear statement of Brian’s individual songwriting voice. Across 11 beautifully crafted folk-pop songs, the album expands the Twigs’ universe without stepping outside its melodic core.

Two tracks were co-written with Stephen Kalinich, best known for his work with Brian Wilson, and the influence feels both respectful and natural. Till The Morning offers fans a deeper look at Brian’s creative instincts outside the band framework. It’s a subtly different but entirely complementary chapter in The Lemon Twigs’ catalogue, and further proof of just how prolific these brothers are.

At this point, it’s exactly what we’ve come to expect from them.

On Record Store Day Black Friday in November, the band released Written By, an album celebrating the songs of their father, Ronnie D’Addario, affectionately known as Papa Twig. Issued on opaque red vinyl, the collection confirms, once again, that the lemon truly doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Written By features 13 songs drawn from Ronnie’s long songwriting career, interpreted by an impressive cast that includes Todd Rundgren and Sean Lennon, both longtime collaborators and mutual admirers of The Lemon Twigs.

The connections feel organic rather than coincidental. The Lemon Twigs’ 2024 album A Dream Is All We Know featured Sean Lennon on production and bass duties for “In The Eyes Of The Girl,” cementing a creative relationship built on shared sensibilities and classic pop values.

Their bond with Rundgren stretches back even further. In 2017, the brothers thrilled audiences at Coachella when Todd joined them onstage for his classic “Couldn’t I Just Tell You.” He later contributed vocals to Go To School and collaborated with the band on “I’m Leaving” for his 2022 Spaceforce album, which also featured a duet with Melbourne’s own Davey Lane.

Written By opens with the instrumental “Intromental,” a piece that wouldn’t sound out of place on a vintage McCartney record. The lead single, “Not Today,” featuring Ronnie alongside his sons, arrived ahead of the album and perfectly illustrates how deeply The Lemon Twigs are woven into the fabric of this project. Their ease within Ronnie’s songwriting speaks volumes about how seriously they’re regarded as modern torchbearers of classic pop and rock craft.

On November 25, the brothers released a double A-side single that feels like a distilled snapshot of their DNA. “I’ve Got A Broken Heart” and its flip, “Friday (I’m Gonna Love You),” are packed with jangling guitars, psychedelic touches, and the kind of melodic immediacy they make seem effortless.

I was lucky enough to hear “I’ve Got A Broken Heart” for the first time while watching the band rehearse in Dallas last year, making its release a particularly sweet moment.

Just in time for the festive season, The Lemon Twigs also teamed up with New York pop trio Tchotchke for what may be the finest Christmas song in years. “Tchotchkes” is whimsical, melodic, and unmistakably theirs, while allowing space for a more playful collaboration. The result feels seasonal without slipping into novelty.

This partnership isn’t a one-off. Brian and Michael produced Tchotchke’s Playin’ Dumb LP earlier this year, reinforcing a creative kinship that continues to pay dividends for both acts.

As we head into 2026, there’s no reason to expect The Lemon Twigs to slow down. And really, why should they? Great hooks aren’t going to write themselves.

