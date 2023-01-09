The Lemon Twigs Release First New Music of 2023 - Noise11.com

With 2023 less than two weeks in, Long Island’s The Lemon Twigs have new music.

‘Corner of My Eye’ is the first taste of a fourth Lemon Twigs album.

The Lemon Twigs are brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario. They released a cassette only limited edition in 2015 followed by ‘Do Hollywood’ on 4AD in 2016. The Lemon Twigs started gathering celebrity fans including Elton John, Boy George and Iggy Pop.

