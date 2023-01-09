 The Lemon Twigs Release First New Music of 2023 - Noise11.com
The Lemon Twigs photo by Karen Freedman

The Lemon Twigs photo by Karen Freedman

The Lemon Twigs Release First New Music of 2023

by Paul Cashmere on January 9, 2023

in News

With 2023 less than two weeks in, Long Island’s The Lemon Twigs have new music.

‘Corner of My Eye’ is the first taste of a fourth Lemon Twigs album.

The Lemon Twigs are brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario. They released a cassette only limited edition in 2015 followed by ‘Do Hollywood’ on 4AD in 2016. The Lemon Twigs started gathering celebrity fans including Elton John, Boy George and Iggy Pop.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rita Ora (image from Warner Music)
Rita Ora Releases New Music From 2023

Rita Ora has confirmed her new single is coming later this month.

5 days ago
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Spent 2022 Breaking The Rules

Melbourne’s King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard released their 19th studio album this year … and their 20th … and their 21st … and their 22nd … and their 23rd.

December 30, 2022
Jamie xx Falls festival promo shot
New Music From Jamie xx and Oliver Sim But There Is Nothing New for The xx

While Jamie xx and Oliver Sim have been knocking out solo new music in 2022 all is quiet so far for their collective The xx.

December 29, 2022
Guitar Wars with Dave Leslie, Simon Gosford and Tim Henwood
Tim Henwood, Dave Leslie and Simon Hosford Prepare for War

Three of Melbourne’s guitar virtuosos Dave Leslie, Simon Hosford and Tim Henwood are preparing for battle with Guitar Wars on three dates in January.

December 29, 2022
Genesis Owusu official Facebook photo
Genesis Owusu Sets Eyes On North America For 2023

Ghana born Australian rapper Genesis Owusu has his eyes marked for North America in 2023 with a series of dates across May and June.

December 29, 2022
Darren Middleton (right) with Kram of Spiderbait at the Recovery 20th Anniversary Reunion was held at Lulie Street Tavern on Sunday 31 July 2016
Darren Middleton Premieres New Song ‘For This’

Ex-Powderfinger guitarist Darren Middleton released a new solo track ‘For This’ just before Christmas.

December 29, 2022
CamelPhat image from Facebook
CamelPhat’s Latest Is ‘The Sign’ With Anyma

UK DJ’s Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala’s latest collaboration is with Anyma.

December 29, 2022