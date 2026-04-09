The Limiñanas Announce First North American Tour And Release Live Album Live At Beaubourg - Noise11 Music News

French duo The Limiñanas will return to North America for their first dedicated tour while preparing to release their debut live album Live At Beaubourg, capturing a rare performance staged at Paris’ Centre Pompidou.

by Paul Cashmere

French garage-psych duo The Limiñanas have confirmed their first-ever North American tour for October and November 2026, marking a milestone moment for the band as they prepare to release their inaugural live album, Live At Beaubourg, on June 19.

The album documents a singular performance staged at the Centre Pompidou in Paris during the Because Beaubourg cultural program in October 2025. The recording is the only official audio document from the event and arrives alongside the newly issued track One Blood Circle (Live At Beaubourg), which previews the hypnotic flow of the concert.

For Lionel and Marie Limiñana, the tour signals a return to a territory that played an early role in their rise. Although the duo are French and based in the small southern town of Cabestany near Perpignan, their earliest releases gained traction through American independent labels.

That international footing helped establish the band long before they became widely recognised in their home country. With a catalogue now stretching across more than a decade of studio recordings, soundtracks and collaborations, the 2026 tour represents a new chapter in the band’s expanding global audience.

The release of Live At Beaubourg provides the bridge between past and present, revisiting material from across their discography while capturing the distinctive performance style that has made the group a fixture on European stages.

Live At Beaubourg was recorded during a special weekend at the Centre Pompidou where the Because Music label transformed the museum space into a performance hub featuring concerts, DJ sets and artist installations.

The Limiñanas’ set was designed as a collaborative multimedia work with contemporary visual artist SMITH, whose practice frequently explores themes of presence, memory and the lingering traces of human experience. The partnership originated in 2024 during the Normandie Impressionniste festival when curator Philippe Platel introduced the artists.

The timing aligned with the duo’s studio album Faded, released in 2025. That project explored the memory of actresses from Hollywood’s golden era, a theme that resonated with SMITH’s work using thermal cameras to capture the residual heat signatures left by human bodies.

By the time the collaborators reunited for Because Beaubourg in October 2025, the concept had evolved into a fully integrated performance. The concert unfolded as a continuous sequence across eight pieces, with no breaks between songs and extended instrumental passages designed to sustain atmosphere and momentum.

Lionel Limiñana explained that the approach reflected the immersive quality he seeks in live performance.

“What I love about live shows is achieving a kind of trance naturally through the performance,” he said. “We had agreed there would be no interruption in the sound, with a ceremonial aspect as well, since we were closing Beaubourg before renovations.”

The recording also features the duo performing alongside five additional musicians and longtime collaborator Pascal Comelade, revisiting songs from across their catalogue.

Formed in 2009 by Lionel and Marie Limiñana, the band emerged from the underground rock scene of southern France. Before launching the project, the pair had spent more than a decade playing in various groups while running record shops and organising concerts in Perpignan.

Their early reputation grew online through songs such as I’m Dead and Migas 2000, which circulated through MySpace and attracted attention from American labels including Trouble In Mind and HoZac.

Television exposure soon followed. The track Down Underground appeared in the fourth season of the series Gossip Girl in 2010, introducing the duo to a wider international audience.

Through the 2010s their sound developed into a distinctive blend of French pop heritage and garage-rock minimalism. The music often references the cinematic textures of 1960s French culture, echoing the era associated with Serge Gainsbourg and Brigitte Bardot while drawing from psychedelic and modern rock production.

Albums such as Crystal Anis, Costa Blanca, Malamore and Shadow People gradually expanded the band’s reach. The 2018 record Shadow People, produced in Berlin by Anton Newcombe of The Brian Jonestown Massacre, significantly broadened their audience.

Collaborations across their career have included artists such as Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order, electronic pioneer Laurent Garnier and French composer Pascal Comelade.

The upcoming tour reflects a growing appetite in North America for European alternative rock acts that blend vintage influences with modern production.

In recent years, artists rooted in retro aesthetics, particularly those referencing the psychedelic and garage movements of the 1960s, have found renewed interest among younger listeners through streaming platforms and television placements.

The Limiñanas’ music has benefited from that environment. Their recordings have appeared in film and television projects, including the Netflix series Russian Doll, helping introduce the duo to audiences beyond traditional rock circuits.

With Live At Beaubourg arriving in June and a North American tour beginning in October, the coming year will place The Limiñanas in front of some of their largest international audiences to date.

The tour will begin in New York and conclude in Mexico, visiting key music cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

For a band that first gained attention overseas before finding recognition at home, the 2026 itinerary brings their story full circle.

The Limiñanas 2026 North American Tour Dates

October 24, New York, NY, Le Poisson Rouge

October 26, Montréal, QC, Théâtre Fairmount

October 27, Toronto, ON, Horseshoe Tavern

October 29, Chicago, IL, Empty Bottle

October 31, Nashville, TN, Third Man Records Venue

November 2, Los Angeles, CA, Teragram Ballroom

November 4, San Francisco, CA, Chapel

November 6, Portland, OR, Star Theater

November 7, Seattle, WA, Neumos

November 8, Vancouver, BC, The Pearl

November 12, Mexico City, MX, Foro Indie Rocks

November 13, Queretaro, MX, Cervera Hercules

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