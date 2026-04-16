The Monkees Celebrate 60 Years With ‘Good Times!' 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition - Noise11 Music News

The Monkees’ acclaimed 2016 comeback album Good Times! is being reissued in a 10th anniversary deluxe edition as part of the band’s 60-year celebrations, with Micky Dolenz currently on tour marking the milestone.

by Paul Cashmere

The 60th anniversary celebrations for The Monkees are gathering momentum with a new expanded reissue of their celebrated comeback album Good Times!.

To mark both the band’s diamond anniversary and the approaching decade since the album’s release, Rhino Records will release Good Times! (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) on 29 May. The expanded two-CD set revisits the group’s acclaimed 2016 studio album with a new batch of previously unheard material, including instrumental versions of every song from the original record and several rare session outtakes.

The reissue forms part of a wider year-long celebration of The Monkees’ legacy, which began this week as Micky Dolenz launched his 60 Years Of The Monkees tour across the United States. The 27-date run revisits the band’s catalogue while marking six decades since the group first exploded onto television and the charts in 1966.

Reflecting on the making of the album, Dolenz said the project was unexpectedly emotional for the surviving members.

“Working on Good Times! was an extraordinary experience,” Dolenz said. “None of us could have imagined that nearly 50 years after our last Top 20 record we’d be back there again with a new Monkees album. That meant a lot.”

Dolenz also paid tribute to the album’s producer, the late Adam Schlesinger, who helped shape the project into one of the band’s most successful late-career works.

“It was also a joy to work with the incredibly talented Adam Schlesinger, who understood exactly how to honour our history while still making something fresh,” Dolenz said. “Mike, Peter and I had a wonderful time making that record, and I have no doubt Davy’s spirit was right there with us.”

Originally released in May 2016, Good Times! arrived to mark the band’s 50th anniversary. The album featured performances from Dolenz alongside bandmates Michael Nesmith and Peter Tork, with a posthumous appearance from Davy Jones.

The record became an unlikely commercial and critical triumph. It debuted at No.14 on the Billboard 200, the group’s highest-charting studio album in almost half a century, and earned enthusiastic reviews from critics who praised the album’s blend of classic Monkees pop with contemporary songwriting.

Good Times! (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

CD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album

1. “Good Times”

2. “You Bring The Summer”

3. “She Makes Me Laugh”

4. “Our Own World”

5. “Gotta Give It Time”

6. “Me & Magdalena”

7. “Whatever’s Right”

8. “Love To Love”

9. “Little Girl”

10. “Birth Of An Accidental Hipster”

11. “Wasn’t Born To Follow”

12. “I Know What I Know”

13. “I Was There (And I’m Told I Had A Good Time)”

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

1. “Terrifying”

2. “Me & Magdalena” (Version 2)

3. “A Better World”

4. “Love’s What I Want”

Instrumentals

5. “Good Times”

6. “You Bring The Summer”

7. “She Makes Me Laugh”

8. “Our Own World”

9. “Gotta Give It Time”

10. “Me & Magdalena”

11. “Whatever’s Right”

12. “Love To Love”

13. “Little Girl”

14. “Birth Of An Accidental Hipster”

15. “Wasn’t Born To Follow”

16. “I Know What I Know”

17. “I Was There (And I’m Told I Had A Good Time)”

Good Times (Rhino Reserve)

LP Track Listing

Side One

1. “Good Times!”

2. “You Bring The Summer”

3. “She Makes Me Laugh”

4. “Our Own World”

5. “Gotta Give It Time”

6. “Me & Magdalena”

Side Two

1. “Whatever’s Right”

2. “Love To Love”

3. “Little Girl”

4. “Birth Of An Accidental Hipster”

5. “Wasn’t Born To Follow”

6. “I Know What I Know”

7. “I Was There (And I’m Told I Had A Good Time)”

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