The National Songbook To Honour Australia's Most Significant Songs - Noise11 Music News

APRA AMCOS and the National Film and Sound Archive have launched The National Songbook, a new annual honour recognising the Australian songs that have had the greatest cultural impact, with the first 10 works to be inducted in Canberra during Ausmusic Month this November.

by Paul Cashmere

Australia’s most culturally significant songs will be formally recognised and preserved under a new national initiative announced by APRA AMCOS and the National Film and Sound Archive, with the inaugural National Songbook set to induct its first 10 songs on 4 November 2026.

The National Songbook has been established as a permanent annual honour celebrating songs that have shaped Australia’s cultural identity across generations. Created to coincide with the centenary of APRA and the 90th anniversary of the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA), the initiative is intended to recognise songwriting as a vital part of Australia’s cultural heritage while ensuring important works remain preserved and accessible for future generations.

Each year, a panel of music industry and cultural experts will select songs for induction based on their cultural significance. The panel will be chaired by APRA Chair Jenny Morris MNZM OAM and NFSA Chair Annette Shun Wah, bringing together songwriters, composers, academics and media representatives from across the Australian music community.

To qualify for consideration, a song must have been written or co-written by an Australian APRA member, released at least 10 years earlier, be an original composition that has been professionally recorded or published, and demonstrate a significant cultural impact within Australia. The selection process is designed to allow time for works to establish a lasting place in the nation’s cultural history rather than rewarding immediate commercial success.

The scope extends beyond popular music. Songs from every genre and era will be eligible, including compositions written for film, television and other screen productions where they have become an enduring part of Australia’s cultural story.

Panel members will independently nominate works to create a longlist spanning generations, communities and musical styles before the final selections are determined. The first 10 inductees will be announced during a ceremony at the National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra on Wednesday, 4 November, marking the beginning of Ausmusic Month.

Dean Ormston, Chief Executive of APRA AMCOS, said the initiative acknowledges the importance of songs in reflecting Australia’s identity.

“The National Songbook will recognise and celebrate the iconic songs and scores that define who we are as Australians. The music that carries our stories, our histories and our shared moments, connecting us across generations and communities and across the nation.”

Ormston said APRA’s centenary provided an appropriate opportunity to establish a formal partnership with a national cultural institution dedicated to preserving Australia’s audiovisual heritage.

“As we celebrate our centenary this year, there is no more fitting moment to formalise this rare and important partnership with a national cultural institution. Together with the NFSA, we will honour the extraordinary depth and diversity of Australian songwriting, and ensure these works are preserved, celebrated and made accessible to all Australians for generations to come.”

NFSA Chief Curator Meagan Loader said songs often become part of Australia’s collective memory in ways that extend beyond entertainment.

“Songs are more than entertainment. They are cultural touchstones that describe who we are, capture the moments that have shaped us and live in our muscle memory, in our very heart beats.”

Loader said the collection would continue to grow annually as additional works are recognised.

“The National Songbook will be a living collection of Australia’s most significant songs, ensuring they are celebrated as part of our national story. Our partnership with APRA AMCOS honours the creators of these extraordinary works and helps safeguard their legacy long term.”

The announcement forms part of APRA’s centenary celebrations during 2026. Founded in 1926, the organisation has grown into Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest music rights management body, representing more than 128,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers through APRA AMCOS.

For the NFSA, the partnership expands its long-standing role in preserving Australia’s audiovisual history by formally recognising songwriting alongside the nation’s broader screen and recorded heritage. The creation of a permanent National Songbook also places renewed emphasis on the enduring cultural value of Australian songwriting, acknowledging works that continue to resonate well beyond their original release and ensuring they remain part of the country’s historical record for future generations.

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