The Rock Hall of Fame Reveals 2023 Nominees - Noise11.com

Every year when the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces its nominees for the next induction it gets criticised … and so it should.

There never seems to be any logic to the Hall of Fame announcements. For instance, this year includes Willie Nelson (who is about to turn 90) and Sheryl Crow who is 60, the age Willie Nelson was when here first record was released in 1993.

Rage Against The Machine’s first album came out in 1992 and they are nominated alongside The Spinners whose first record was released in 1961.

Missy Elliott’s first album came out in 1997, 26 years ago and she gets a nomination but Barry White, who has been eligible for the honor, have never been nominated.

Artists can eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first record.

Also never nominated are:

The Carpenters

Cher

Diana Ross

Chic

Devo

Nilsson

INXS

Bad Company

Billy Idol

Jethro Tull

Jim Croce

The Monkees

Ozzy Osbourne

Sade

Smashing Pumpkins

Pet Shop Boys

Pointer Sisters

Wu-Tang Clan

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its shortlist for 2023, but even half of this are going to fall off the final honors list.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees for 2023 Induction:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

A Tribe Called Quest

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon

A date for the 2023 induction ceremony is yet to be announced.

