The Rock Hall of Fame Reveals 2023 Nominees - Noise11.com

Every year when the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces its nominees for the next induction it gets criticised … and so it should.
There never seems to be any logic to the Hall of Fame announcements. For instance, this year includes Willie Nelson (who is about to turn 90) and Sheryl Crow who is 60, the age Willie Nelson was when here first record was released in 1993.
Rage Against The Machine’s first album came out in 1992 and they are nominated alongside The Spinners whose first record was released in 1961.
Missy Elliott’s first album came out in 1997, 26 years ago and she gets a nomination but Barry White, who has been eligible for the honor, have never been nominated.
Artists can eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first record.
Also never nominated are:
The Carpenters
Cher
Diana Ross
Chic
Devo
Nilsson
INXS
Bad Company
Billy Idol
Jethro Tull
Jim Croce
The Monkees
Ozzy Osbourne
Sade
Smashing Pumpkins
Pet Shop Boys
Pointer Sisters
Wu-Tang Clan
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its shortlist for 2023, but even half of this are going to fall off the final honors list.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees for 2023 Induction:
Kate Bush
Sheryl Crow
Missy Elliott
Iron Maiden
Joy Division/New Order
Cyndi Lauper
George Michael
Willie Nelson
Rage Against the Machine
Soundgarden
The Spinners
A Tribe Called Quest
The White Stripes
Warren Zevon
A date for the 2023 induction ceremony is yet to be announced.
