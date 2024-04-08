Missy Elliott To Head Out On Tour - Noise11.com

Missy Elliott has announced her first ever headlining tour.

On Monday, the rapper and music producer announced that she would be embarking on her first headlining tour, more than three decades into her iconic music career.

Missy’s upcoming Out of This World tour will kick off on 4 July at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

The 24-date North American tour will include stops in California, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, New York and more, before wrapping up on 22 August at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Missy also announced that the tour will feature support from Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and her longtime musical partner Timbaland.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” Missy said in a statement.

She continued, “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

Missy was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2023.

