 Missy Elliott To Head Out On Tour - Noise11.com
Missy Elliott, music news, noise11.com

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott To Head Out On Tour

by Music-News.com on April 9, 2024

in News

Missy Elliott has announced her first ever headlining tour.

On Monday, the rapper and music producer announced that she would be embarking on her first headlining tour, more than three decades into her iconic music career.

Missy’s upcoming Out of This World tour will kick off on 4 July at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

The 24-date North American tour will include stops in California, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, New York and more, before wrapping up on 22 August at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Missy also announced that the tour will feature support from Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and her longtime musical partner Timbaland.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” Missy said in a statement.

She continued, “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

Missy was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2023.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Wants To Upset People Like Matty Healy

Robbie Williams has lamented the "boring" state of the current music scene, whilst hailing The 1975's Matty Healy the "only commercially viable Pop/Rock star" who is "willing to be something other than beige."

5 days ago
Jay-Z - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Music Festival Cancelled A Second Time

Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival has been canceled for the second year in a row.

6 days ago
Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied
Incubus Play First Show For 2024 Australia/New Zealand Tour

Incubus and Live have a few shows in New Zealand this week before they hit Australia for the Lookout Festival, starting Saturday in Queensland.

6 days ago
Ed Kowalczyk of Live Melbourne 2015 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Live Perform In New Zealand Ahead Of Lookout Festival in Australia

Live have performed in New Zealand before heading to Australia for the first of the Lookout Festival shows with Incubus in Queensland on Saturday.

6 days ago
Tim Finn Digs Deep For Solo Show In Sydney

Tim Finn performed a one-off show for Sydney on 30 March with a few surprises.

April 2, 2024
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kylie Minogue To Go Full-On Dance For Next Album

Kylie Minogue is reportedly working on a "full-on" dance album.

April 2, 2024
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Returns To The Stage With Help From Moss, Fanning, Teskey and Emmanuel

Jimmy Barnes has returned to work. Jimmy played his first show since his heart surgery at Byron Bay on Sunday. It was his first stage appearance since Mushroom 50 on 26 November. Days later, he was fighting for his life after a bacterial infection spread to his heart.

April 1, 2024