Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Inductees - Noise11.com

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has announced its 2023 Inductees.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

The Induction categories include:

• Performers: artists who have created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll.

• Musical Influence Award: artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock & roll and music impacting youth culture.

• Musical Excellence Award: given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

• Ahmet Ertegun Award: non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.

Performer Category

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence Award

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Don Cornelius

The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

