The Rolling Stones Come To An Emotional Rescue For Massachusetts - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones classic ‘Emotional Rescue’ has returned to The Stones setlist for the first time in a decade.

Fans at the Foxborough, Massachusetts leg of the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour were treated to the 1980 classic. The song is actually rare for The Stones to play. This was only the 21st time the band has ever performed the song live. The last time was May 26, 2014 in Norway. It was also played in Tokyo and Abu Dhabi that year.

The only other years The Rolling Stones have ever performed ‘Emotional Rescue’ was 17 times in 2013, 16 times in the USA and once in the UK.

Rolling Stones, Massachusetts, May 30 2024 Setlist

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Get Off of My Cloud (from December’s Children (and Everybody’s) (1965)

Bitch (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Emotional Rescue (from Emotional Rescue, 1980)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Wild Horses (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

Mess It Up (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Tell Me Straight (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)

Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)

Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (single 1965)

The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds remaining dates are:

Jun 3rd Camping World Stadium ORLANDO, FL with Tyler Childers

Jun 7th Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA with Ghost Hounds

Jun 11th Lincoln Financial Field PHILADELPHIA, PA with KALEO

Jun 15th Cleveland Browns Stadium CLEVELAND, OH with Ghost Hounds

Jun 20th Empower Field at Mile High DENVER, CO with Widespread Panic

Jun 27th Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL with Bettye LaVette

Jun 30th Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL with Lainey Wilson

Jul 5th BC Place VANCOUVER, BC with Ghost Hounds

Jul 10th SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA with The War and Treaty

Jul 13th SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA with The Linda Lindas

Jul 17th Levi’s Stadium SANTA CLARA, CA with The Beaches

