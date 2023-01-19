The Rolling Stones Join Tik Tok - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have joined TikTok. The Stones back catalogue is now available to soundtrack clips on the video-sharing platform for the first time.

Sir Mick Jagger has also opened his own personal account on the app.

The band’s page comes with a guest playlist curated by the band, featuring 44 tracks, including ‘Start Me Up’, ‘Angie’, ‘Beast Of Burden’ and more.

The Stones have also launched the hashtags #TheRollingStones and #RollingStones

Before they even joined the app, the hashtags #TheRollingStones and #RollingStones had garnered more than 500 million views.

TikTok has now made #TheRollingStones the official hashtag for the group.

Guitarist Keith Richards joined TikTok back in 2021.

The latter recently teased new music is “on its way”.

In a belated Happy New Year message to fans, the 79-year-old rocker wrote on Instagram: “Hi guys, here we are again.

“Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year and there’s some new music on its way and hopefully we’ll get to see you. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

Late drummer Charlie Watts is set to feature on the band’s next album, Ronnie Wood recently revealed.

The Stones are working on their first LP of original songs for 18 years, and Wood said Charlie – who passed away in August 2021 at the age of 80 – will be heard on the eagerly-anticipated record, which is expected to be released in 2023.

Ronnie spilled: “We are recording the new album now and we are going to LA in a few weeks to carry it on and finish it off. Charlie is on some of the tracks and drummer Steve Jordan.”

New sticksman Steve replaced Charlie on the drum kit for their 2022 ‘Sixty’ tour, which marked six decades of the band.

The new album will be the first LP to feature new compositions by singer Sir Mick Jagger and Keith since 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, although they did release single ‘Living in a Ghost Town’ in 2020.

The band’s last album release was 2016’s ‘Blue and Lonesome’, which was comprised of cover versions.

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones are set to stage a virtual concert to celebrate the release of ‘GRRR Live!’.

The Stones performed one of their most memorable concerts in Newark, New Jersey in 2012, when it was broadcast on pay-per-view – and they’re now planning to celebrate the release of ‘GRRR Live!’ by airing the star-studded event on February 2.

The show featured performances from a host of big-name stars, including Lady Gaga, Gary Clark Jr. and John Mayer, Mick Taylor and Bruce Springsteen.

