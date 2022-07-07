The Rolling Stones Open Voting for Amsterdam Show - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones will perform in Amsterdam later today and have opened voting for the fan fueled song to be added to the setlist.

VOTE HERE

The four contenders are:

Sweet Virginia (last played 30 August, 2019 in Miami)

Wild Horses (last played 21 June, 2022 in Milan)

Fool To Cry (last played 24 October, 2021 in Minneapolis)

Ruby Tuesday (last played 5 June, 2022 in Munich)

The Stones have performed six shows so far on the SIXTY tour. The 12 songs played at every show on the SIXTY tour so far are:

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

19th Nervous Breakdown

Gimme Shelter

Honky Tonk Women

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Midnight Rambler

Miss You

Out of Time

Paint It Black

Start Me Up

Tumbling Dice

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Played Five Times:

Living In A Ghost Town

Street Fighting Man

Play Four Times:

Connection

Played Three Times:

Slipping Away

You Got The Silver

Play Twice:

Get Off My Cloud

Happy

Play Once:

Angie

Beast of Burden

Can’t You hear Me Knocking

Dead Flowers

I Wanna Be Your Man

Like A Rolling Stone

Rocks Off

Ruby Tuesday

Sad Sad Sad

She’s A Rainbow

Wild Horses

You Got Me Rocking

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

