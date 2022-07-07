 The Rolling Stones Open Voting for Amsterdam Show - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones Open Voting for Amsterdam Show

by Paul Cashmere on July 7, 2022

in News

The Rolling Stones will perform in Amsterdam later today and have opened voting for the fan fueled song to be added to the setlist.

VOTE HERE

The four contenders are:

Sweet Virginia (last played 30 August, 2019 in Miami)

Wild Horses (last played 21 June, 2022 in Milan)

Fool To Cry (last played 24 October, 2021 in Minneapolis)

Ruby Tuesday (last played 5 June, 2022 in Munich)

The Stones have performed six shows so far on the SIXTY tour. The 12 songs played at every show on the SIXTY tour so far are:

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
19th Nervous Breakdown
Gimme Shelter
Honky Tonk Women
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
Midnight Rambler
Miss You
Out of Time
Paint It Black
Start Me Up
Tumbling Dice
You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Played Five Times:

Living In A Ghost Town
Street Fighting Man

Play Four Times:

Connection

Played Three Times:

Slipping Away
You Got The Silver

Play Twice:

Get Off My Cloud
Happy

Play Once:

Angie
Beast of Burden
Can’t You hear Me Knocking
Dead Flowers
I Wanna Be Your Man
Like A Rolling Stone
Rocks Off
Ruby Tuesday
Sad Sad Sad
She’s A Rainbow
Wild Horses
You Got Me Rocking

