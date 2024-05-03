The Rolling Stones Play Second Show Of Hackney Diamonds Tour In New Orleans - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have played their second show for 2024 as part of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival with some special guests and special songs.

Soul queen Irma Thomas joined The Stones for their 1964 classic ‘Time Is On My Side’, a song she also recorded in 1964. It was the b-side of her hit ‘Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand).

The Rolling Stones performed ‘Time Is On My Side’ for the first time in the 21st century. The last time The Stones played the song was 20 March, 1998 in Japan. It has never really been part of a Stones tour except for Tattoo You in 1981 and 1982 and before that had not been performed by the band since 1966.

The Stones also welcome to the New Orleans stage Zydeco muso Dwayne Dopsie to help them out with ‘Let It Bleed’. Dwayne is a member of New Orleans band Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers.

From the new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ ‘Whole Wide World’ replaced ‘Mess It Up’ from the first show but ‘Angry’ and ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ remained in the set.

The Rolling Stones have been doing a shorter set on this tour with three new songs from ‘Hackney Diamonds’ replacing regulars from the previous tour ‘Midnight Rambler’, ‘Its Only Rock N Roll’ and ‘Street Fighting Man’.

The Rolling Stones 2 May 2024 in New Orleans

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Get Off My Cloud (from December’s Children, 1965)

Out of Time (from Aftermath, 1966)

Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Let It Bleed (with Dwayne Dopsie) (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Time Is on My Side (with Irma Thomas) (from 12×5, 1964)

Whole Wide World (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)

Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)

Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (single 1965)

The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds dates are:

Apr 28th NRG Stadium HOUSTON, TX with Gary Clark Jr.

May 2nd NOLA Jazz Fest NEW ORLEANS, LA

May 7th State Farm Stadium GLENDALE, AZ with Carin León / Electric Mud

May 11th Allegiant Stadium LAS VEGAS, NV with The Pretty Reckless

May 15th Lumen Field SEATTLE, WA with Joe Bonamassa

May 23rd MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ with TBA

May 26th MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ with Lawrence

May 30th Gillette Stadium FOXBORO, MA with The Red Clay Strays

Jun 3rd Camping World Stadium ORLANDO, FL with Tyler Childers

Jun 7th Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA with Ghost Hounds

Jun 11th Lincoln Financial Field PHILADELPHIA, PA with KALEO

Jun 15th Cleveland Browns Stadium CLEVELAND, OH with Ghost Hounds

Jun 20th Empower Field at Mile High DENVER, CO with Widespread Panic

Jun 27th Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL with Bettye LaVette

Jun 30th Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL with Lainey Wilson

Jul 5th BC Place VANCOUVER, BC with Ghost Hounds

Jul 10th SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA with The War and Treaty

Jul 13th SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA with The Linda Lindas

Jul 17th Levi’s ® Stadium SANTA CLARA, CA with The Beaches

