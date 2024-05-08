The Rolling Stones Play Third Hackney Diamonds Show In Glendale, Arizona - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones heading west this week for the third show of the Hackney Diamonds tour in Glendale, Arizona.

All three shows have had points of difference. Three songs, ‘It’s Only Rock N Roll’, ‘She’s So Cold’ and ‘Monkey Man’ were played on this tour for the first time. The ‘Hackney Diamonds’ songs have been limited to four across the tour with ‘Angry’ and ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ on each show and ‘Mess It Up’ and ‘Whole Wide World’ being switch in and out for each other so far.

Keith’s sole song ‘Little T&A’ has ticked off core fans, because Keith normally sings two songs and cutting him down to one has limited the Keith factor. It is also a shorter show, down from 19 to 18 songs, but one of the abandoned tracks is the epic ‘Midnight Rambler’ so there is more like 10 minutes shaved off the performance compared to the 2022 tour.

‘Start Me Up’ has opened all three shows so far. ‘Sweet Sounds of Summer’ followed by ‘Satisfaction’ has been the same at all three shows and the nine songs (11 if you include the encore) have been the same songs in the same order every night.

The Rolling Stones, Glendale Arizona 7 May 2024

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (but I Like It) (from It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll, 1974)

She’s So Cold (from Emotional Rescue, 1980)

Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Beast of Burden (from Some Girls, 1978)

Monkey Man (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Mess It Up (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)

Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)

Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (single 1965)

