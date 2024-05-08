 The Rolling Stones Play Third Hackney Diamonds Show In Glendale, Arizona - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones Glendale 2024

Rolling Stones Glendale 2024

The Rolling Stones Play Third Hackney Diamonds Show In Glendale, Arizona

by Paul Cashmere on May 8, 2024

in News

The Rolling Stones heading west this week for the third show of the Hackney Diamonds tour in Glendale, Arizona.

All three shows have had points of difference. Three songs, ‘It’s Only Rock N Roll’, ‘She’s So Cold’ and ‘Monkey Man’ were played on this tour for the first time. The ‘Hackney Diamonds’ songs have been limited to four across the tour with ‘Angry’ and ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ on each show and ‘Mess It Up’ and ‘Whole Wide World’ being switch in and out for each other so far.

Keith’s sole song ‘Little T&A’ has ticked off core fans, because Keith normally sings two songs and cutting him down to one has limited the Keith factor. It is also a shorter show, down from 19 to 18 songs, but one of the abandoned tracks is the epic ‘Midnight Rambler’ so there is more like 10 minutes shaved off the performance compared to the 2022 tour.

‘Start Me Up’ has opened all three shows so far. ‘Sweet Sounds of Summer’ followed by ‘Satisfaction’ has been the same at all three shows and the nine songs (11 if you include the encore) have been the same songs in the same order every night.

The Rolling Stones, Glendale Arizona 7 May 2024

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (but I Like It) (from It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll, 1974)
She’s So Cold (from Emotional Rescue, 1980)
Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Beast of Burden (from Some Girls, 1978)
Monkey Man (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Mess It Up (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)
Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (single 1965)

Related Posts

Rolling Stones New Orleans Jazz Festival
The Rolling Stones Play Second Show Of Hackney Diamonds Tour In New Orleans

The Rolling Stones have played their second show for 2024 as part of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival with some special guests and special songs.

5 days ago
Duane Eddy meets Alice Cooper at Fender Booth NAMM. Photo from Fender Guitar Facebook
Duane Eddy Dies At Age 86

Guitar pioneer Duane Eddy, best known for the hits ‘Rebel Rouser’ and ‘Peter Gunn’, has died in Franklin, Tennessee from cancer just four days after his 86th birthday.

6 days ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11
New Deep Purple Channel Old ‘Pictures of Home’ Vibe For New Song ‘Portable Door’

Deep Purple are sounding like classic Deep Purple on the new song ‘Portable Door’. In fact, it feels a lot like ‘Pictures of Home’ from the ‘Machine Head’ album of 1972.

May 1, 2024
The Beatles Let It Be movie
The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ Disney+ Trailer Premieres

The Beatles trailer for the newly restored ‘Let It Be’ movie is now streaming.

April 30, 2024
Deep Purple =1
Deep Purple To Release ‘=1’ Album

Deep Purple have been quietly working on another album titled ‘=1’.

April 29, 2024
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play First Show On Hackney Diamonds Tour In Houston

The Rolling Stones are back on the road for their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour, their first tour since 2022.

April 29, 2024
Gary Clarke Jr, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Gary Clark Jr Opens First Rolling Stones Show for 2024 Tour

Gary Clark Jr was the first opening act for The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour of 2024.

April 29, 2024