The Rolling Stones To Release ‘Live At The Wiltern’ - Noise11.com

When The Rolling Stones were on their year long Licks world tour of 2002 and 2003 they played theatres, arenas and stadiums. The size of the venue dictated the setlist and the smaller theatre shows were the ones with the rarities.

On 4 November 2002, the intimate show was at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. This was the only time the Stones have ever played that venue. Their arena show was at the Staples Center and the stadium show was at Edison Field in Orange County.

Tickets for the Wiltern show were $57 but they quickly started to be scalped and went for over $1000.

Soul legend Solomon Burke opened this show. and came back to sing ‘Everybody Needs Somebody To Love’ with The Stones.

The Licks tour has first documented with the ‘Live Licks’ album featuring various songs from various performances in the tour. It was released 1 November 2004.

Next came the ‘Four Flicks’ DVD, featuring near complete shows from New York, London and France as well as the Licks Around the World disc with songs selected from Los Angeles, and Munich. Footage from the Wiltern show was included on the disc. The songs used were ‘Beast of Burden’, ‘You Don’t Have To Mean It’, ‘Rock Me Baby’ and ‘Bitch’.

In 2022 The Stones released ‘Licked Live In NYC’ on DVD featuring the full concert 23 songs from the 18 January 2003 show at Madison Square Garden (with Sheryl Crow singing ‘Honky Tonk Women’.) The ‘Four Flicks’ edition only included 17 songs.

‘Live At The Wiltern’ on vinyl will be an Amazon exclusive being released on 8 March 2024.

Tracks are:

1. Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

2. Live With Me (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

3. Neighbours (from Some Girls, 1978)

4. Hand Of Fate (from Black and Blue, 1976)

5. No Expectations (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

6. Beast Of Burden (from Some Girls, 1978)

7. Stray Cat Blues (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

8. Dance Pt. 1 (from Emotional Rescue, 1980)

9. Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (with Solomon Burke) (from The Rolling Stones Now, 1964)

10. That’s How Strong My Love Is (from Out of our Heads, 1965)

11. Going To A Go Go (Smokey Robinson cover) (from Still Live, 1982)

12. Thru And Thru (from Voodoo Lounge, 1994)

13. You Don’t Have To Mean It (from Bridges To Babylon, 1997)

14. Can’t You Hear Me Knocking (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

15. Rock Me Baby (from Live Licks, 2004)

16. Bitch (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

17. Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

18. Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

19. Brown Sugar (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

20. Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

