 The Rolling Stones To Release ‘Mess It Up’ As Third Hackney Diamonds Single - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds

The Rolling Stones To Release ‘Mess It Up’ As Third Hackney Diamonds Single

by Paul Cashmere on November 14, 2023

in News

The Rolling Stones have a third single from Hackney Diamonds coming later this week. ‘Mess It Up’ will be a remix.

The Stones are yet to reveal who remixed ‘Mess It Up’ as a single. Considering the criticism about the Andrew Watt production of the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album it may be a welcome relief.

Reviewers of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ gave the album generally favourable reviews. The album ranked a 79 out of 100 based on 24 reviews with the general criticism coming from the pop leaning production from Andrew Watt who leaned the album sound to a younger demographic than the average Stones fan. Watt had previously worked with Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber and has been blamed for completely fucking up the last Ozzy Osbourne album.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ has managed to maintain a Top 10 position on album charts in its first three weeks and if that continues into a fourth week will see the album surrounded by Beatles reissues with the ‘Red’ (1962-1966) and ‘Blue’ (1967-1970) albums expected to have high debuts his week.

Unlike The Beatles ‘Now and Then’ single, the two previous ‘Hackney Diamonds’ singles ‘Angry’ and ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ have both failed to score a chart position so it is unlikely we will see a battle between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones on the singles chart, but it will happen on album charts around the world.

