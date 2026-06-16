The Smiths' The Queen Is Dead Turns 40, Four Decades After Defining An Era - Noise11 Music News

Forty years after its release, The Smiths’ landmark third album The Queen Is Dead remains one of the most influential records in alternative music, its reputation continuing to grow long after the band’s brief career ended.

by Paul Cashmere

Released on 16 June 1986, The Smiths’ third studio album The Queen Is Dead reaches its 40th anniversary today, marking four decades since the Manchester band delivered the record that many fans and critics regard as its defining statement. Arriving after months of delays and internal pressure surrounding the group and its relationship with Rough Trade Records, the album would become a commercial breakthrough and a cultural touchstone whose influence continues to resonate throughout contemporary guitar music.

At the time of its release, The Smiths were already among Britain’s most discussed bands. Their previous album, Meat Is Murder, had reached the top of the UK charts, but The Queen Is Dead expanded the group’s artistic ambitions. Combining Johnny Marr’s intricate guitar arrangements with Morrissey’s sharply observed lyrics, the album captured a moment when independent music was beginning to challenge mainstream rock conventions.

Its significance extends beyond sales figures and chart positions. While the album peaked at No. 2 in the UK and spent 22 weeks on the British charts, its long-term impact has arguably been even greater. Over the following decades it became a reference point for generations of alternative artists, helping shape the sound and aesthetic of British guitar music that would emerge in the 1990s and beyond.

The album was created during a period of intense productivity for the band. Following the completion of Meat Is Murder, Morrissey and Marr relocated much of their creative activity back to Greater Manchester. Marr’s home in Bowdon became an informal songwriting headquarters where many of the album’s key tracks were developed.

Recording sessions took place between July and December 1985 at Drone Studios in Manchester, RAK Studios in London and Jacobs Studios in Farnham. Production duties were shared by Morrissey and Marr, with engineer Stephen Street playing a significant role in shaping the record’s sound.

Among the songs created during this period were “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side”, “Bigmouth Strikes Again”, “Frankly, Mr. Shankly”, “I Know It’s Over”, “Cemetry Gates” and “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out”. Marr later recalled that several songs emerged during marathon writing sessions, while others developed from ideas sketched during touring commitments.

Technical experimentation also became part of the process. “Bigmouth Strikes Again” featured a manipulated vocal effect credited on the sleeve to the fictional “Ann Coates”, while the title track incorporated drum sampling and layers of guitar feedback. Despite growing tensions surrounding the band’s future and its record label relationship, those involved in the sessions frequently described the studio atmosphere as productive and collaborative.

Musically, The Queen Is Dead represented a significant evolution from earlier Smiths releases. The album blended indie rock, jangle pop and post-punk influences while drawing inspiration from artists including The Stooges, The Velvet Underground and The Rolling Stones. Marr’s increasingly ambitious arrangements provided a broader sonic palette, while Morrissey’s lyrics explored themes of alienation, fame, British identity, romance and mortality.

Songs such as “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” and “I Know It’s Over” have since become central works within The Smiths catalogue. Meanwhile, “Bigmouth Strikes Again” and “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side” demonstrated the band’s ability to balance commercial accessibility with lyrical complexity.

The album’s title was inspired by Hubert Selby Jr.’s novel Last Exit To Brooklyn, while the cover image featured French actor Alain Delon in a still from the 1964 film The Unvanquished. Both choices reflected Morrissey’s longstanding fascination with cinema and literary culture.

Critical opinion surrounding the album has remained remarkably consistent across four decades. Retrospective rankings have repeatedly placed it among the greatest albums ever recorded. In 2013, NME named The Queen Is Dead the greatest album of all time, while Rolling Stone elevated it to No. 113 in its revised 2020 list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Not every assessment has been entirely unanimous. Some critics over the years questioned Morrissey’s vocal style and lyrical self-mythologising, while others viewed the album’s themes of alienation and social commentary through different political and cultural lenses. Nevertheless, even sceptical reviews often acknowledged Marr’s musicianship and the record’s enduring songwriting strength.

The album’s legacy has only expanded since The Smiths split in 1987. Reissues, anniversary editions and continued streaming success have introduced the music to new audiences. A deluxe edition released in 2017 included demos, alternate recordings and a previously unreleased 1986 live performance, offering additional insight into the creative process behind the record.

Forty years on, The Queen Is Dead remains both a snapshot of mid-1980s Britain and a work that continues to find new listeners. For a band whose recording career lasted barely five years, its influence remains extraordinary. As anniversaries come and go, few albums continue to command the same level of discussion, analysis and admiration as The Smiths’ enduring masterpiece.

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