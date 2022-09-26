 The Superjesus Reveal 2023 'Money' Tour Dates With Dallas Crane - Noise11.com
Sarah McLeod and Stuart Rudd of The Superjesus

Sarah McLeod and Stuart Rudd of The Superjesus (photo supplied)

The Superjesus Reveal 2023 ‘Money’ Tour Dates With Dallas Crane

by Paul Cashmere on September 26, 2022

in News

The Superjesus will start their ‘Money’ tour in January with special guests Dallas Crane.

The Money tour will start in New South Wales and then head to Queensland, South Australia and Victoria.

Both The Superjesus and Dallas Crane opened for Kiss on the recent End of the Road Australian dates.

It is nearly 30 years since The Superjesus formed in Adelaide in 1994. The first album ‘Sumo’ released in 1998 gave The Superjesus at Platinum selling album peaking at number two in 1998. The second album ‘Jet Age’ (2000) reached number five and the third and final album in 2003 ‘Rock Music’ peaked at number 14.

The first Dallas Crane album ‘Lent’ was released in 1998. They have had five albums, the most recent ‘Scoundrels’ was released in 2015.

The Superjesus and Dallas Crane dates:
Jan 27 – The Lansdowne, Sydney NSW
Jan 28 – The Lansdowne, Sydney NSW
Feb 9 – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD
Feb 10 – Eleven Bar, Maroochydore QLD
Feb 11 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
Feb 17 – The Gov, Adelaide SA
Mar 3 – The Corner, Richmond VIC

Tickets available now via thesuperjesus.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

