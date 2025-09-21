The Washboard Union To Make Their Australian Live Debut This October - Noise11.com

Canadian country heavyweights The Washboard Union will play their first ever Australian shows this October, lining up festival sets and headline gigs to mark the release of their brand-new single Somebody To Love.

The JUNO Award-winning, nine-time CCMA Award-winning trio have built a reputation as one of Canada’s premier country acts, clocking up more than 85 million global streams, 520,000 radio spins, one Platinum and four Gold singles, and nine Top 10 hits along the way. Known for their rich three-part harmonies and high-energy live performances, the band are finally bringing their music Down Under.

Their debut Australian run will see them play Queensland’s Savannah In The Round, a pair of SXSW Sydney shows, and headline gigs across Brisbane, Newcastle, the Central Coast and Western Sydney.

“As a band we always dreamed that our music would take us across the world and now it is,” said Chris Duncombe of The Washboard Union. “We can’t wait for these first shows and for our new music to come out in a country full of Country music fans like Australia.”

The new single Somebody To Love arrives October 3 via ABC Music. Produced by Dave “Dwave” Thomson (Lady A, Lights, Jake Mathews) with the band, and co-written by Duncombe alongside Jamie Floyd, Jimmy Thow and Thomson, the song leans into The Washboard Union’s trademark harmonies and delivers a chorus built for singalongs.

Back home in Canada, the group recently celebrated Canadian Country Music Week in Kelowna, British Columbia, where they picked up another CCMA Group of the Year nomination and performed at CCMA House ahead of their Australian launch.

The Washboard Union Australian Tour Dates 2025

10 October – Mareeba, QLD – Savannah In The Round

12 October – Brisbane, QLD – The Triffid Garden

14 October – Islington, NSW – Islington Barracks Hotel

15 October – Erina, NSW – Six String Brewing Company

16-17 October – Sydney, NSW – SXSW Sydney

18 October – Leumeah, NSW – The Beer Shed

Tickets and details: thewashboardunion.com

