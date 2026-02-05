Beccy Cole Confirms New Album Through The Haze For March Release - Noise11.com

Beloved Australian country artist Beccy Cole returns with her first solo album in seven years, unveiling deeply personal songs shaped by reflection, resilience and renewal.

by Paul Cashmere

Beccy Cole has confirmed the release of her long awaited ninth studio album, Through The Haze, marking a significant new chapter in one of Australian country music’s most enduring careers. The album will be released on March 13 via ABC Music, with a vinyl edition to follow on March 27.

For Cole, Through The Haze represents her first solo body of work since Lioness in 2018 and arrives after a period of major personal change. The 13 track album draws from lived experience, self examination and hard won perspective, shaped during years of reflection away from the studio spotlight.

Cole has described the album as diary style songwriting, drawing directly from life events including the breakdown of her marriage and the personal work that followed. Therapy, humour and self awareness form key threads across the record, giving the songs an emotional directness that aligns closely with her reputation for honesty on stage and on record.

While the themes touch on heartbreak and upheaval, Cole has emphasised the sense of freedom and strength that runs through the album. She has spoken about discovering resilience and contentment, and allowing that growth to inform the writing. The result is a collection that balances vulnerability with optimism, reflecting an artist comfortable in her own voice.

Through The Haze was recorded on the NSW Central Coast in an environment designed to prioritise comfort, trust and creativity. The album was produced by Brandon Dodd of Dingo Music Productions alongside The Sisters of Twang, including Julz Parker, Leesa Gentz, Ali Foster and Cole herself. Mixing was handled by Matt Fell, with mastering by Jeff McCormack.

Cole has said the atmosphere surrounding the sessions was central to the album’s sound. The musicians, artwork contributors and even catering staff were chosen from her close circle, creating a space free of pressure or ego. That sense of camaraderie feeds directly into the recordings, which Cole describes as raw and unpolished, centred on truth rather than studio gloss.

The album opens with Shit Magnet, a track that has already become a live favourite. Built around self deprecating humour, the song leans into Cole’s ability to turn personal misfortune into shared laughter. It sets the tone for a record that acknowledges fragility while refusing to dwell in it.

The current single The Gardener & The Flower offers a contrasting perspective, using the metaphor of a tended garden to explore love, partnership and the effort required to sustain connection over time. The track was added to Spotify’s Heaps Country playlist following release, reflecting its immediate resonance with listeners.

Also included are earlier singles More Cows Than Cowgirls and a 20th anniversary version of Poster Girl, Cole’s signature number one country hit, released for Anzac Day 2025. Together, the tracks place Through The Haze within the broader arc of her catalogue while firmly anchoring it in the present.

Across more than 30 years, Beccy Cole has carved out a singular place in Australian music. Known for her warmth, humour and unmistakable husky tone, the South Australian artist has built a career defined by connection rather than trend.

Cole is the most awarded Golden Guitar Female Artist Of The Year, winning the title five times and collecting 11 Golden Guitars overall. Her achievements also include multiple ARIA Top 10 country albums, mainstream Top 40 releases, a Top 10 DVD, three gold certified albums and more than a dozen Australian country number one singles.

In 2022, she was inducted into the Roll of Renown at the 50th Golden Guitar Awards.

The following year, she was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for services to country music. These honours reflect not only commercial success but her influence as a songwriter and live performer.

Her previous solo album Lioness was a landmark release, becoming the first Australian country album produced entirely by women. Produced by Julz Parker, the record earned Cole her 11th Golden Guitar and reinforced her standing as an artist willing to challenge convention.

Alongside solo work, Cole has continued collaborative projects, including The Great Country Songbook Volume III with Adam Harvey, which debuted at number one on the ARIA Top 20 Australian Country Chart. Touring remains central to her career, with Cole often describing herself as happiest on the road.

Live Dates Announced For 2026

Beccy Cole will support Through The Haze with a series of live appearances across Australia in 2026, with more dates to be announced.

February 7-8, Smithton, Devil Country Muster

February 13, Brisbane, Brisbane River Cruise, SOLD OUT

February 15, Ballina, Ballina RSL

March 3, Adelaide, Adelaide Fringe Festival, Wish You Were Mine with Brian Nankervis

March 28, Echuca, Echuca Country Music Festival

May 30, Lake Prosperpine, Barra & Boots, Lake Prosperpine Holiday Park

Tickets and further information are available via beccycole.com.

