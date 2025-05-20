The Who Reveal Opening Acts For Farewell Tour - Noise11.com

The Who have an impressive list of opening acts for the 2025 North American farewell tour.

Announced are Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, Billy Idol, Booker T. Jones, Candlebox, Feist, Joe Bonamassa, The Joe Perry Project (Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Buck Johnson, Chris Robinson, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz), Tom Cochrane, and ZZ Ward on the various shows of the tour starting in August in Florida.

The news breaks as the other Who news about the second sacking of drummer Zak Starkey has surfaced. Starkey says he was sacked a second time but asked to lie and say he was leaving of his own accord.

THE WHO

THE SONG IS OVER

2025 NORTH AMERICA TOUR

• Sat Aug 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

with Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters

• Tue Aug 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

with Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters

• Thu Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

with ZZ Ward

• Sat Aug 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

with Booker T. Jones

• Tue Aug 26 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

with The Joe Perry Project

• Thu Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

with Feist

• Sat Aug 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

with Feist

• Tue Sep 02 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

with Tom Cochrane

• Thu Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

with Tom Cochrane

• Sun Sep 07 – Chicago, IL – United Center

with Joe Bonamassa

• Tue Sep 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center — NEW SHOW!

with Joe Bonamassa

• Wed Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

with The Joe Perry Project

• Fri Sep 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

with TBC

• Sun Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

with Candlebox

• Tue Sep 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

with Candlebox

• Thu Sep 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

with Candlebox

• Sun Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

with Billy Idol

