 The Wombats Chased By Gangsters In Brazil - Noise11.com
The Wombats. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Wombats. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Wombats Chased By Gangsters In Brazil

by Music-News.com on February 20, 2025

in News

The Wombats were “chased by a gang” while on tour in Rio.

The Wombats had been in the Brazillian city when “someone said the wrong thing” and an argument broke out.

Matthew told The Daily Star’s Wired column: “We got chased in Rio by a gang. We were out, someone said the wrong thing, we were doing the wrong thing.

“Somebody – I won’t say who got into an argument with this other guy, and didn’t realise who he was, or what he was in.”

Matthew added that something of a car chase ensued and he had to run up to his hotel room while their manager dealt with the drama.

He said: “And then our taxi was chased back to the hotel by these two Land Rovers. I ran up to my hotel room, and our tour manager had to diffuse the situation.”

Meanwhile, The Wombats released their sixth studio album ‘Oh! The Ocean’ on Valentine’s Day, and Murph – who is married to Akemi Topel – joked that the track ‘Kate Moss’ hasn’t gone down so well with his wif.

Lyrics include: “He works in tech and drives an electric car/ She sells pictures from her phone/ He’s got a temper hotter than a star/She’s got men that aren’t her own / All we ever seem to find is mayhem/And you look like Kate Moss from back in 1993.”

Murph explained: “That track’s kind of getting me into a bit of trouble now with my wife.

“She’s like, ‘Why do you have to bring our actual friends into your songs? What are you doing? This is awkward.

“Everyone was going through a lot of stuff, and I decided it would be wise to put it all to music and release it without their consent!”

The Wombats will headline Summersalt in Australia in September.

SUMMERSALT TOUR DATES – SEPTEMBER 2025

Saturday 20th September
Torquay Common, Torquay VIC

Saturday 27th September
Woodstock Farm, Tamborine QLD

Sunday 28th September
Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

Saturday 4th October
Esplanade Park, Fremantle WA

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/summersalt-the-wombats

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Parkway Drive and orchestra 2025
Parkway Drive To Play Sydney Opera House With Symphony Orchestra

Bryon Bay’s metal core band Parkway Drive will perform one show only with a symphony orchestra at the Sydney Opera House in June.

2 days ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Explains How To Rhyme ‘Orange’ To Anderson Cooper

Eminem has given CNN’s Anderson Cooper a lesson in how to bend words to the point you can even make something rhyme with the word “orange”.

4 days ago
Ahren Stringer of The Amity Affliction photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Amity Affliction Make Ahren Stringer Split Permanent

The Amity Affliction bass player Ahren Stringer is now permanently out of the band.

5 days ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Gets Win In Court Over Rape Case

The lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of rape has been officially dismissed.

6 days ago
Bliss N Eso (supplied Frontier)
Bliss N Eso Have A Stack Of ‘The Moon (The Light Side) Tour Dates

Bliss N Eso have attached a stack of Australian tour dates to the release of their eighth album ‘The Moon (The Light Side)’.

6 days ago
The Audreys photo by Todd Bennett supplied
The Audreys Ask The Age Old Question ‘Beatles vs Stones’?

The Audreys have rekindled the more than half century argument ‘Beatles Vs Stones’.

6 days ago
The Wombats. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Wombats Premiere ‘I Love America and She Hates Me’ Video

The Wombats new song ‘I Love America and She Hates Me’ was directed by Logan Fieldswho has previously worked with the band as well as YungBlud, JPEGMAFIA and Robin Thicke.

6 days ago