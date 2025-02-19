The Wombats Chased By Gangsters In Brazil - Noise11.com

The Wombats were “chased by a gang” while on tour in Rio.

The Wombats had been in the Brazillian city when “someone said the wrong thing” and an argument broke out.

Matthew told The Daily Star’s Wired column: “We got chased in Rio by a gang. We were out, someone said the wrong thing, we were doing the wrong thing.

“Somebody – I won’t say who got into an argument with this other guy, and didn’t realise who he was, or what he was in.”

Matthew added that something of a car chase ensued and he had to run up to his hotel room while their manager dealt with the drama.

He said: “And then our taxi was chased back to the hotel by these two Land Rovers. I ran up to my hotel room, and our tour manager had to diffuse the situation.”

Meanwhile, The Wombats released their sixth studio album ‘Oh! The Ocean’ on Valentine’s Day, and Murph – who is married to Akemi Topel – joked that the track ‘Kate Moss’ hasn’t gone down so well with his wif.

Lyrics include: “He works in tech and drives an electric car/ She sells pictures from her phone/ He’s got a temper hotter than a star/She’s got men that aren’t her own / All we ever seem to find is mayhem/And you look like Kate Moss from back in 1993.”

Murph explained: “That track’s kind of getting me into a bit of trouble now with my wife.

“She’s like, ‘Why do you have to bring our actual friends into your songs? What are you doing? This is awkward.

“Everyone was going through a lot of stuff, and I decided it would be wise to put it all to music and release it without their consent!”

The Wombats will headline Summersalt in Australia in September.

SUMMERSALT TOUR DATES – SEPTEMBER 2025

Saturday 20th September

Torquay Common, Torquay VIC

Saturday 27th September

Woodstock Farm, Tamborine QLD

Sunday 28th September

Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

Saturday 4th October

Esplanade Park, Fremantle WA

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/summersalt-the-wombats

