The Zombies Begin Work On Their Documentary ‘Hung Up On A Dream’ - Noise11.com

The story of The Zombies will be told in an upcoming documentary ‘Hung Up On A Dream’.

Principal photography has begun for the doco to be directed by Robert Schwartzman.

Robert Schwartzman said: “The soundtrack of my life is THE ZOMBIES’ timeless album ODESSEY AND ORACLE. It inspired me to start writing songs and chase the dream of being in a band. Flash forward, now I get to tell these stories on the screen, bringing together my passion for music and film, all set to the backdrop of one of my favorite recording artists, The Zombies! Their story has to be told, the music is too good to not give fans and audiences a better perspective of their career to this point. I can’t express how happy I am to be on this journey with them.”

‘Hung Up On A Dream’ will document the formation of the band by Rod Argent, Colin Blunstone, Chris White, Paul Atkinson and Hugh Grundy in the 1960s and their hits “She’s Not There” and “Time Of The Season”.

It will follow the solo careers of the band members and their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Colin Blunstone of THE ZOMBIES commented: “It is so great to be working with Robert’s documentary team and finally telling the extraordinary story of The Zombies journey from teenage rock fans to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees!”

Rod Argent of THE ZOMBIES added: “It does feel great to have now started work with Robert, filmmaker – and also musician -on our forthcoming Zombies documentary!”

While the film is yet to be made, it is already available for pre-order. https://www.altavod.com/content/the-zombies

Rod Argent formed the initial band in 1961. Colin Blunstone joined in 1962 with Paul Arnold. They were known then as The Mustangs. Arnold came up with the name The Zombies.

Argent and Blunstone are still touring as The Zombies.

