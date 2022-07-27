 The Zombies Begin Work On Their Documentary ‘Hung Up On A Dream’ - Noise11.com
The Zombies, music news, noise11.com

The Zombies Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone (publicity shot supplied)

The Zombies Begin Work On Their Documentary ‘Hung Up On A Dream’

by Paul Cashmere on July 27, 2022

in News

The story of The Zombies will be told in an upcoming documentary ‘Hung Up On A Dream’.

Principal photography has begun for the doco to be directed by Robert Schwartzman.

Robert Schwartzman said: “The soundtrack of my life is THE ZOMBIES’ timeless album ODESSEY AND ORACLE. It inspired me to start writing songs and chase the dream of being in a band. Flash forward, now I get to tell these stories on the screen, bringing together my passion for music and film, all set to the backdrop of one of my favorite recording artists, The Zombies! Their story has to be told, the music is too good to not give fans and audiences a better perspective of their career to this point. I can’t express how happy I am to be on this journey with them.”

‘Hung Up On A Dream’ will document the formation of the band by Rod Argent, Colin Blunstone, Chris White, Paul Atkinson and Hugh Grundy in the 1960s and their hits “She’s Not There” and “Time Of The Season”.

It will follow the solo careers of the band members and their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Colin Blunstone of THE ZOMBIES commented: “It is so great to be working with Robert’s documentary team and finally telling the extraordinary story of The Zombies journey from teenage rock fans to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees!”

Rod Argent of THE ZOMBIES added: “It does feel great to have now started work with Robert, filmmaker – and also musician -on our forthcoming Zombies documentary!”

While the film is yet to be made, it is already available for pre-order. https://www.altavod.com/content/the-zombies

Rod Argent formed the initial band in 1961. Colin Blunstone joined in 1962 with Paul Arnold. They were known then as The Mustangs. Arnold came up with the name The Zombies.

Argent and Blunstone are still touring as The Zombies.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Premieres ‘Degradation Rules’ With Tony Iommi

Ozzy Osbourne has released another preview of his upcoming ‘Patient Number 9’ album. ‘Degradation Rules’ features his Black Sabbath cofounder Tony Iommi.

2 hours ago
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell Makes Surprise Appearance At Newport Folk Festival

Joni Mitchell performed her first full show since 2000 on the weekend at the Newport Jazz Festival, Newport, Rhode Island.

2 days ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Is Keen To Repeat The ABBA Avatar Idea

Sir Mick Jagger says avatar shows like ABBA's offer up endless opportunities for veteran acts.

July 15, 2022
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey
Bob Dylan To Tour UK For First Time Since 2017

Bob Dylan has announced his first UK tour since 2017.

July 14, 2022
Tom Jones, Forum Theatre, Melbourne 2014
Tom Jones Denies Collapsing Before Concert

Tom Jones has denied reports suggesting he postponed his concert in Budapest, Hungary after collapsing backstage on Tuesday.

July 14, 2022
The Pretty Things Sessions at Noise11
The Rolling Stones Played Their First Show SIXTY Year Ago on 12 July 1962

The Rolling Stones, or as they were known on the Marquee that night … the Rollin’ Stones, played their very first show at the Marquee Club in London on 12 July 1962.

July 13, 2022
Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Carlos Santana Cancels More Shows Over Health Scare

Carlos Santana has postponed six shows after collapsing onstage last week.

July 11, 2022