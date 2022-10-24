Tom Bailey Is Including Talking Heads Classic In Australian Setlist - Noise11.com

Apart from playing every song from The Thompson Twins classic 1984 album ‘Into the Gap’ on his Australian tour, Tom Bailey has also included a Talking Heads song.

Watch the Noise11 Tom Bailey interview:

Tom Bailey and The Talking Heads stories have crossed paths a number of times. Tom tells Noise11, “In those days and even now I was an enormous fan of The Talking Heads, especially the early records and subsequently The Tom Tom Club, who also lived at Compass Point. I even borrowed some of those instruments to make some of those recordings. Through-out my recording career there are things that I go “ohhh, I must have really been enjoying Talking Heads that day. In some places in America we are seen, not so much of the cartoonish pop group that we are in the UK, in some parts of America they see us as the UK equivalent of Talking Heads. We are an ‘Art-Rock’ band in the USA. MTV confused everything because we all became video bands”.

There was even one outrageous idea presented by Thomas Dolby for a possible project. “Tom Dolby once called me and said “I’ve got this plan to put a band together with Chris and Tina from Talking Heads and Thomas Dolby and Tom Bailey from The Thompson Twins and because they are The Tom Tom Club and we are Tom Bailey and Tom Dolby we could call ourselves The Tom Tom Tom Tom Club”.

The song ‘Psycho Killer’ first appeared on Talking Heads debut album ‘Talking Heads 77’.

Tom Bailey’s Australian setlist

In the Name of Love (from Set, 1982)

Science Fiction (single 2018)

Lies (from Quick Step & Side Kick, 1983)

Lay Your Hands on Me (from Here’s To Future Days, 1985)

If You Were Here (from Quick Step & Side Kick, 1983)

Psycho Killer (Talking Heads cover)

The Gap (from Into The Gap, 1984)

Day After Day (from Into The Gap, 1984)

Sister of Mercy (from Into The Gap, 1984)

No Peace for the Wicked (from Into The Gap, 1984)

Storm on the Sea (from Into The Gap, 1984)

You Take Me Up (from Into The Gap, 1984)

Who Can Stop the Rain (from Into The Gap, 1984)

Doctor! Doctor! (from Into The Gap, 1984)

Hold Me Now (from Into The Gap, 1984)

Encore:

Love on Your Side (from Quick Step & Side Kick, 1983)

Tom Bailey is touring Australia for Destroy All Lives. Get tickets here.

Remaining Australian dates are:

26 October, Canberra, Canberra Theatre

27 October, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

28 October, Adelaide, The Gov

30 October, Perth, Astor Theatre

