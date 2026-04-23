Tommy Lee Announces Tommyland Rides Again With Dolby Atmos Rebuild Of 2005 Album - Noise11 Music News

Tommy Lee revisits his 2005 solo album Tommyland: The Ride with a newly reworked edition, Tommyland Rides Again, featuring updated mixes, bonus material and its first digital release in May 2026.

by Paul Cashmere

The next chapter in Tommy Lee’s solo catalogue arrives on May 22, when the Mötley Crüe drummer releases Tommyland Rides Again, a reimagined version of his 2005 album Tommyland: The Ride. The project has been rebuilt at Lee’s own Dolby Atmos-certified studio, delivering new mixes and expanded audio depth, with a physical release to follow on August 21.

The announcement is anchored by the release of an updated version of Good Times (featuring Butch Walker), alongside an HD-upscaled version of the original music video. The track was first issued in 2005 as the theme for Lee’s NBC series Tommy Lee Goes To College, tying the album to a broader multimedia moment in his career.

The significance of Tommyland Rides Again lies in both format and timing. While the original album was only ever released on CD, the 2026 edition marks its first availability across digital streaming platforms and on vinyl. The Dolby Atmos treatment reflects how production technology has shifted over two decades, allowing legacy recordings to be revisited with greater spatial detail and clarity.

Lee said in a statement that the project gave each track “all the love and attention to create something that was just sonically impossible back in 2005,” adding that the updated artwork and sound invite listeners into his “twisted musical world” with a new perspective.

Originally released in 2005, Tommyland: The Ride was Lee’s second solo album and a companion piece to his autobiography and television series. Produced by Lee and Scott Humphrey, the record captured a cross-section of early 2000s rock and pop, drawing in collaborators from across genres. Guests included Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, Good Charlotte’s Joel Madden, Something Corporate’s Andrew McMahon and Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, alongside instrumental contributions from players such as Dave Navarro and Deryck Whibley.

That collaborative structure remains intact for Tommyland Rides Again, with the original performances now reframed through updated mixes by Lee and Smiley Sean. The 2026 edition also introduces a new track, Stupid World (featuring Chad Tepper), extending the album’s narrative beyond its original scope. Tepper, a musician with roots in skate culture, brings a contemporary voice to the project, linking Lee’s earlier work with a newer generation of artists.

From a catalogue perspective, the reissue sits between Lee’s 2005 solo output and his most recent album, Andro from 2020. While Andro explored electronic and hip-hop influences, Tommyland: The Ride reflected a period when genre crossover in mainstream rock was accelerating, particularly through collaborations that blurred lines between pop, punk and alternative.

The broader industry context highlights a growing trend of artists revisiting catalogue titles using immersive audio formats. Dolby Atmos has become a key tool in reintroducing older recordings to streaming audiences, particularly as platforms expand support for spatial audio. For artists with multi-format careers like Lee, these projects offer a way to reframe earlier work for contemporary listening environments.

There is also a commercial dimension. Albums that were previously constrained by physical formats are now being reissued to meet the expectations of streaming audiences, often with additional content to drive engagement. In this case, the inclusion of Stupid World provides a new entry point for listeners who may not have engaged with the original release.

While catalogue reissues can prompt debate about artistic revisionism, Lee’s approach aligns with a technical upgrade rather than a structural overhaul. The original recordings and collaborations remain central, with the emphasis placed on sound quality and presentation rather than reinterpretation.

Looking ahead, Tommy Lee will return to the road with Mötley Crüe for their 2026 North American tour, beginning July 17 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania and concluding September 26 in Ridgefield, Washington. The timing places Tommyland Rides Again as a bridge between his solo work and the band’s ongoing live schedule, reinforcing his dual role as both a band member and independent artist.

With Tommyland Rides Again, Lee revisits a defining moment in his mid-2000s output, updating it for a format-driven era where sound design and accessibility carry as much weight as the songs themselves.

Tommyland Rides Again Tracklisting:

01. Good Times (featuring Butch Walker)

02. Hello Again (featuring Andrew McMahon)

03. Tryin’ to Be Me (featuring Chad Kroeger)

04. Sister Mary (featuring Carl Bell)

05. The Butler (Skit)

06. Tired (featuring Joel Madden)

07. I Need You (featuring Andrew McMahon)

08. Make Believe (featuring Crispin Earl)

09. Makin’ Me Crazy (featuring Dirty Harry)

10. Watch You Lose (featuring Crispin Earl)

11. Say Goodbye (featuring Nick Carter)

12. Stupid World (featuring Chad Tepper – New Bonus Track)

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