Tonic Lemon Parade Turns 30 As The Album That Defined The Band's Career - Noise11 Music News

Tonic’s debut album Lemon Parade reaches its 30th anniversary this month, marking three decades since the record launched the American rock band onto the international stage with the enduring hit If You Could Only See, while its founding members have since built careers that extend well beyond the band’s original success.

by Paul Cashmere

Thirty years after its release on 16 July 1996, Tonic’s debut album Lemon Parade remains the defining work of the American rock band. Powered by the breakthrough single If You Could Only See, the album achieved platinum certification in the United States, Australia and Canada, sold more than 1.3 million copies in America alone, and established Tonic as one of the major rock acts to emerge during the post grunge era.

While many albums from the mid 1990s have faded into nostalgia, Lemon Parade continues to occupy a place in rock radio playlists through If You Could Only See, a song that topped Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and climbed to No. 11 on the Billboard Airplay Hot 100. Its remarkable 63 week run on the Airplay chart reflected its crossover appeal, helping lift the album to No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and No. 12 on the Australian albums chart.

The record arrived after vocalist Emerson Hart and guitarist Jeff Russo formed Tonic in 1993. Bass player Dan Rothchild and drummer Kevin Shepard completed the original recording line-up before the band signed with Polydor Records in 1995. Veteran producer Jack Joseph Puig oversaw the sessions, creating an album that balanced muscular guitar driven rock with melodic songwriting.

Hart has traditionally been reluctant to explain the meanings behind many of his songs, although he has spoken about the title track. He said Lemon Parade originated from a dream in which he saw a girl working at a lemonade stand while children threw lemons at her. Years later, in the dream, he encountered her again and realised “they couldn’t see how beautiful she really was.”

The album generated four music videos, including two separate versions of Open Up Your Eyes. One version, co-directed by the band and Niels Alpert, featured a cameo from Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood and the band performing on roller skates.

The success of Lemon Parade carried Tonic into the next phase of its career. A live release, Live And Enhanced, followed in 1999 before the band’s second studio album Sugar arrived later that year, producing another major rock radio hit with You Wanted More. Tonic would later release Head On Straight in 2002, earning Grammy nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for Take Me As I Am.

To celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary in 2016, the band revisited the record with Lemon Parade Revisited, an all acoustic reinterpretation funded directly by fans. Rather than simply remastering the original recordings, the project offered fresh arrangements that reflected how the songs had evolved after two decades of live performance.

Today, Tonic’s founding members have pursued markedly different careers while continuing to reunite for the band.

Jeff Russo has become one of Hollywood’s most respected screen composers. Since moving into film and television scoring in the mid 2000s, he has won a Primetime Emmy Award for his music for Fargo and has composed scores for acclaimed series including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Legion, The Umbrella Academy, Ripley, For All Mankind, Snowfall and Alien: Earth. His work has established him as one of the busiest composers in contemporary television.

Emerson Hart has maintained both his solo career and his role as Tonic’s principal songwriter. Since the band’s initial hiatus, he has released the solo albums Cigarettes And Gasoline, Beauty In Disrepair and 32 Thousand Days, while continuing to perform and record with Tonic. Hart also earned recognition outside the band through songwriting, including an ASCAP award for the television theme Generation from the NBC series American Dreams.

Original bassist Dan Rothchild departed shortly after Lemon Parade was recorded and was replaced by Dan Lavery before the band’s breakthrough touring cycle began. Rothchild went on to build a successful career as a producer, songwriter and recording engineer, working with artists including Sheryl Crow, Beck, T Bone Burnett, Fiona Apple, Tracy Chapman and Ryan Adams. Lavery, who has remained Tonic’s bassist for almost three decades, also spent many years playing with The Fray while continuing to record and perform with Tonic.

Three decades on, Lemon Parade remains the album most closely associated with Tonic. It introduced a band that blended melodic songwriting with alternative rock muscle, delivered one of the defining rock singles of the late 1990s and laid the foundation for careers that have reached far beyond the original success of the record.

Tracklisting

Open Up Your Eyes

Casual Affair

If You Could Only See

Soldier’s Daughter

Lemon Parade

Mountain

Thick

Wicked Soldier

Mr. Golden Deal

Bigot Sunshine

Celtic Aggression

My Old Man

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