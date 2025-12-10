Triumph Announce First Tour In 30 Years With 50th Anniversary North American Tour - Noise11.com

Triumph will return to full-scale touring in 2026, marking their first major run in three decades as the Canadian hard-rock giants unveil the Triumph 50th Anniversary Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the extensive North American itinerary celebrates fifty years of musical achievement, touring innovation, and a catalogue that shaped arena rock across Canada, the United States, and beyond.

Formed in Mississauga in 1975, Triumph built a reputation for technical excellence and uplifting rock anthems, rising from Ontario clubs to headline some of the world’s biggest stages. Their return arrives after a year defined by major tributes and career-spanning recognition, reaffirming their standing as one of Canada’s most influential rock exports.

The band described the tour as a celebration shared with the fans who sustained their journey. Triumph said the enduring connection with audiences inspired this long-awaited return, noting that the band’s catalogue was created to unite listeners and deliver a message of positivity. They emphasised that this new chapter is being written with the people who supported them across five decades.

The band has aligned with PLUS1 so that one dollar from every ticket will support SoundsUnite, an initiative promoting music, wellness, and creativity across platforms and communities.

Triumph’s classic lineup, Rik Emmett, Mike Levine, and Gil Moore, led the band through a period of international success that defined late 70s and 80s arena performance. Their shows blended high-powered musicianship with pioneering visual spectacle, including pyrotechnics, lasers, and theatrical staging.

Across their peak years Triumph achieved more than 15 million album sales worldwide while earning numerous gold and platinum awards. Major releases such as Just A Game, Progressions Of Power, Allied Forces, and Never Surrender became landmarks of Canadian hard rock. Songs including Lay It On The Line, Magic Power, Fight The Good Fight and World Of Fantasy remain staples of classic-rock radio.

The group’s international presence expanded rapidly through large-scale touring, including major festival sets such as the 1983 US Festival before a crowd of 500,000. Triumph also appeared at the Texas World Music Festival, The World Series Of Rock and Day On The Green. Their influence grew not only through recordings but also through high fidelity live productions that set new standards for arena performance.

Triumph’s return follows a milestone 2025, when the band were celebrated with the release of Magic Power: All-Star Tribute To Triumph on 6 June. Produced by Mike Clink, the tribute featured an extensive roster of rock performers including Phil X, Sebastian Bach, Slash, Nancy Wilson, Joey Belladonna, Dee Snider, Lawrence Gowan, Deen Castronovo, Alex Lifeson, Jeff Keith and Mickey Thomas.

Later in the year, Triumph were inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, an honour joining their previous inductions into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame in 2007, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2019. Their legacy, built across albums, tours and decades of influence, was further strengthened by their reunion performance during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton, their first public appearance together in seventeen years.

Triumph’s history encapsulates the classic arc of Canadian rock success. Beginning as a progressive leaning power trio, they evolved through chart-topping singles, large-scale tours, industry accolades, and lineup changes. Their influence continued through the 1990s as the band members pursued solo projects, established industry ventures, and released archival recordings.

Notable among these contributions is Gil Moore’s Metalworks Studios in Mississauga, a facility that grew from Triumph’s creative headquarters into one of Canada’s leading recording and engineering training institutions.

Triumph’s reunions in 2008, 2019, and again in 2025 demonstrated the enduring impact of their catalogue and the strength of their fanbase. The 2026 tour continues that evolution, offering audiences the first opportunity in thirty years to see one of Canada’s most celebrated rock trios in full arena flight again.

2026 Triumph 50th Anniversary North American Tour Dates

Canada

22 April, Sault Ste. Marie ON, GFL Memorial Gardens

24 April, Toronto ON, Scotiabank Arena

25 April, Hamilton ON, TD Coliseum

28 April, Halifax NS, Scotiabank Centre

29 April, Moncton NB, Avenir Centre

1 May, Laval QC, Place Bell, Montreal

2 May, Ottawa ON, Canadian Tire Centre

5 May, Winnipeg MB, Canada Life Centre

7 May, Edmonton AB, Rogers Place

8 May, Calgary AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

United States

13 May, Rosemont IL, Rosemont Theatre, Chicago

14 May, Milwaukee WI, Miller High Life Theatre

16 May, Kansas City MO, Starlight Theatre

17 May, St. Louis MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

20 May, Irving TX, The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, Dallas

21 May, San Antonio TX, Frost Bank Center

22 May, Houston TX, Smart Financial Center At Sugar Land

24 May, Tampa FL, Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater

26 May, Atlanta GA, Synovus Bank Amphitheater At Chastain Park

28 May, Camden NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Philadelphia

30 May, Sterling Heights MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill, Detroit

3 June, Darien Center NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

5 June, Wantagh NY, Northwell At Jones Beach Theater, New York

6 June, Boston MA, Leader Bank Pavilion

