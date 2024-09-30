U2 How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ Gets Reassembled for 20th Anniversary - Noise11.com

U2 will mark the 20th anniversary of ‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ with a remastered album and ‘How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb’, made up of new and unreleased songs from the original album.

The Edge says, “The sessions for ‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ were such a creative period for the band, we were exploring so many song ideas in the studio. We were inspired to revisit our early music influences, and it was a time of deep personal introspection for Bono who was attempting to process – dismantle – the death of his father.

“For this anniversary edition I went into my personal archive to see if there were any unreleased gems and I hit the jackpot. We chose ten that really spoke to us. Although at the time we left these songs to one side, with the benefit of hindsight we recognize that our initial instincts about them being contenders for the album were right, we were onto something.

‘What you’re getting on this shadow album,’ says The Edge, ‘Is that raw energy of discovery, the visceral impact of the music, a sonic narrative, a moment in time, the exploration and interaction of four musicians playing together in a room… this is the pure U2 drop.’

The tracklisting for How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb is:

1. Picture Of You (X+W)

2. Evidence Of Life

3. Luckiest Man In The World

4. Treason

5. I Don’t Wanna See You Smile

6. Country Mile

7. Happiness

8. Are We Gonna Wait Forever?

9. Theme From The Batman

10. All Because Of You 2

This shadow album includes four new, never-before-heard or previously released songs – ‘Treason’, ‘Evidence Of Life’, ‘Country Mile’ and ‘Happiness’; plus a song called ‘Luckiest Man In The World’ – familiar to many under its working title ‘Mercy’ – which now gets its official release; as well as five newly remastered songs – ‘Picture Of You (X+W)’, ‘Don’t Wanna See You Smile’, ‘Are We Gonna Wait Forever?’, ‘Theme From The Batman’ and ‘All Because Of You 2’.

The tracklisting for the remastered How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb 20th Anniversary Reissue is:

1. Vertigo

2. Miracle Drug

3. Sometimes You Can’t Make It on Your Own

4. Love and Peace or Else

5. City of Blinding Lights

6. All Because of You

7. A Man and a Woman

8. Crumbs from Your Table

9. One Step Closer

10. Original of the Species

11. Yahweh

12. Fast Cars

‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ was released on 22 November 2004. The 20th anniversary edition will be released 20 years to the day on 22 November 2024.

‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ was the 11th U2 album. The album reached no 1 in the USA, UK and Australia.

