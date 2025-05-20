 Unreleased Soundgarden May Be On The Way - Noise11.com
Ben Shepherd of Soundgarden photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ben Shepherd of Soundgarden photo by Ros O'Gorman

Unreleased Soundgarden May Be On The Way

by Music-News.com on May 20, 2025

in News

A new Soundgarden album featuring late frontman Chris Cornell could see the light of day.

On the eighth anniversary of the Grunge legend’s death (18.05.25), bassist Ben Shepherd has revealed there is an album they made with Cornell before his passing, which is “yet to be named”, suggesting it could be released in the future.

When listening back to their music, the musician feels an “overwhelming hit of awe camaraderie, power of creativity, majesty even, and love.”

He penned on Instagram on the anniversary: “As I wait for my son Noah to get out of school today I’m thinking about … well actually its stuck in my head and’s been there since early this morning like a proud spring bird dammit.

“Its a song Chris and Matt wrote ‘The Road Less Traveled’ for our album that has yet to be named, just hearing Chris’ voice helps, I know he did that for everyone he knew…. help them, he did for me, filled with self doubt and indebtedness and in just his tone knew what I was going through and forgave me like he always did even when he was older. It’s at this point of recording all of our previous albums I’d get this overwhelming hit of awe, camaraderie, power of creativity, majesty even, and love, from the music, and my bandmates…. and I guess just pure life force.

“I can tell you, it feels good and invigorating to hear Chris singing from over that horizon and hear the mighty… mighty life, of souls sharing. To hear, as a fan… and band member, a song or two Chris brought in a few years ago turn before my very ears and finger blisters into a full blown Soundgarden tune is like feeling a glacier fall away off your chest. (sic)”

Soundgarden will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November.

And they have musicians in mind to perform lead vocals in Chris’ place.

Speaking about the honour, guitarist Kim Thayil admitted it’s a “high bar, not just technically, but emotionally” when it comes to choosing someone to represent their beloved bandmate and show “reverence” for the group’s legacy.

He told Billboard: “It’s a high bar, not just technically, but emotionally. There has to be a reverence for the missing brother and founder, and there also has to be reverence for the legacy — both for Chris’ work and Chris’ creativity, as well as the regard and reverence we have for ourselves collectively and for each other. Some suggestions have come out; I’m not prepared to share that, but I’ll just say it’s a higher bar than the usual composite of guitarists and drummers or singers.”

Kim admitted Soundgarden were part of the alternative scene that didn’t pay too much attention to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, after Chris inducted Heart into the Hall in 2013, and drummer Matt Cameron was inducted as part of Pearl Jam, they had a change of heart.

Chris was blown away by the “enthusiasm of the fans” when he took part in Heart’s induction and realised how important the validation is.

Cornell tragically took his own life in 2017 aged 52.

Soundgarden’s last album was 2012’s ‘King Animal’.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Josh Freese joins Foo Fighters
Josh Freese To 10 Reasons He Was Fired From Foo Fighters

Former Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese was speculated the top 10 reasons he was fired from the band … and they are all pretty funny.

1 hour ago
The Cat Empire photo by Giulia McGauran
The Cat Empire Reveal August September Tour Dates

The Cat Empire have a stack of shows coming up for August and September with special guests Little Quirks.

23 hours ago
Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Dave Navarro Dashes Hopes Of A Jane’s Addiction Reunion

Dave Navarro has revealed that there is "no chance" Jane's Addiction will ever reunite following an onstage confrontation that abruptly ended the band.

1 day ago
Josh Freese joins Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters Sack Josh Freese For No Reason and Without Notice

Dave Grohl appears to be continuing to drive Foo Fighters off the rails, with his latest knee-jerk being a sudden decision to fire new drummer Josh Freese just two years into his tenure.

3 days ago
Alice In Chains
Alice In Chains Drummer Sean Kinney Updates Health After Show Cancellations

Sean Kinney of Alice In Chains has updated fans on the condition of his health after all shows in May were cancelled because of the drummer’s health scare.

4 days ago
Kid Rock performs at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on 7 December 2013. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Why Does Kid Rock Allegedly Have Undocumented Workers At His Restaurant?

Kid Rock’s restaurant in Nashville, called Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, is reported to have sent home undocumented workers to avoid immigration raids.

4 days ago
The Living End at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Winston Robinson
The Living End Premiere ‘Alfie’ Video

The Living End have a video for their new song ‘Alfie’.

5 days ago