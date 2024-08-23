 Usher Returns To Stage After Injury - Noise11.com
Usher Rendevous In Paris image from Trafalgar Releasing

Usher Rendevous In Paris image from Trafalgar Releasing

Usher Returns To Stage After Injury

by Music-News.com on August 24, 2024

in News

Usher returned to the stage this week to kick off his ‘Past Present Future Tour’ after postponing the first gigs due to a neck injury.

Usher had been due to start the tour in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14 but he called off the first concert just hours before show time after suffering an injury in rehearsals and he went on to axe two more dates at the city’s State Farm Arena as he recovered.

However, Usher has bounced back, and he was able to get back on stage on Tuesday (20.08.24) to start the tour at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The show lasted two hours and included performances of hits such as ‘Lovers and Friends’, ‘Confessions’, ‘Yeah!’, and ‘U Don’t Have To Call’.

Usher returned to the stage for a second show in the city on Wednesday (21.08.24) and is next due to perform at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday (23.08.24) and Saturday (24.08.24).

He is due to take the tour to Europe in March kicking off with an eight-night residency at London’s O2 Arena.

After calling off the first few shows of the tour, Usher released a statement explaining he’d been told by doctors not to perform.

He wrote: ” Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest Usher show of all time.

“My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week.

“The good news is that the doctors are saying that with appropriate rest and treatment, I should be ready to commence the tour in Washington DC on August 20th.

“I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100 per cent excellence that you expect from an Usher show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters ‘Big Me’ Started Out As A Nirvana Song

Dave Grohl says Foo Fighters’ 1995 single ‘Big Me’ originally started out as a Nirvana song.

10 hours ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Back In Back Awarded 27th Platinum Award

AC/DC ‘Back In Black’ is officially now the third biggest selling album of all-time in the USA.

12 hours ago
Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman
Janet Jackson To Play Vegas Residency

Janet Jackson has set the dates for her Las Vegas residency.

1 day ago
Fugees
Fugees Tour Cancelled Over Poor Ticket Sales Pras Confirms

Fugees' Pras Michel understands the "frustration" fans feel about Lauryn Hill's lateness and tour cancellations.

1 day ago
Billy Morgan of Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman
Good Things Delivers Big Things For 2024

Good Things 2024 is full of surprises. Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins will be backed by Australia’s Delta Riggs, the very first Big Day Out headliner Violent Femmes are on the bill, Kerry King of Slayer will perform live and solo for the first time in Australia for the release of his first solo album, Korn will headline and you’ve got Jet and The Living End … and that’s just the start of it.

2 days ago
Ashanti photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ashanti and Nelly Reveal They Had Their First Child A Month Ago

Ashanti and Nelly have shared their joy at welcoming their first child together.

2 days ago
The Black Crowes photo from Live Nation
The Black Crowes Put Their Own Tour Together After Aerosmith Demise

The Black Crowes will tour North America with new dates added to exciting dates to make up for the cancelled shows after the sudden demise of Aerosmith.

3 days ago