Usher To Perform In Ghana For Global Citizen Festival - Noise11.com

Usher photo credit Pip Cowley (Supplied)

Usher To Perform In Ghana For Global Citizen Festival

by Paul Cashmere on August 11, 2022

in News

The Global Citizen Festival will be held in Ghana as well as New York this year with Usher heading to Accra, Ghana for the event.

Performing from Ghana are Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and TEMS. The New York line-up will feature Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía

Global Citizen has distributed $41.4 billion to impact 1.15 billion lives in its charter to end extreme poverty.

Melbourne based Sarah Meredith is the Regional Director for Global Citizen in Oceania.

From Australia, Global Citizen is currently campaigning around five key areas where the Australian Government can take immediate action to help save lives in our region, and get Australia back on track as the generous and ambitious nation we are, specifically:

1. Increase international aid spending every federal budget to the ultimate goal of 0.7% of GNI
2. Pledge at least $450 million AUD to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria
3. Pledge more than $25 million AUD at the October World Health Assembly GPEI Replenishment or at a GC event in Canberra to continue leading the fight to end polio forever
4. Ahead of COP 27 in November, increase international climate financing investments to USD $3.5 billion per annum to fulfil Australia’s promise made in the Paris agreement and play its part in closing the global USD $100 billion climate financing gap.
5. Prioritise empowering girls and women through their education by committing $32 million AUD to Education Cannot Wait

Global Citizen 2022 on 24 September will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York. The 2022 event will be the 10th Global Citizen Festival.

