V.Spy V.Spy's Harry's Reasons And A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. Reissued As Craig Bloxom Revisits The Albums That Defined The Band - Noise11 Music News

V.Spy V.Spy’s first two albums are returning on vinyl and CD through Songland Records, with pre-orders closing Friday 31 July 2026 before manufacturing numbers are finalised.

by Paul Cashmere

V.Spy V.Spy’s Harry’s Reasons and A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. are being reissued through Canberra’s Songland Records, giving fans the opportunity to revisit the two albums that established the Sydney band as one of Australia’s most distinctive rock acts of the 1980s. Orders for the new editions must be placed by Friday 31 July 2026, with production based on the final pre-order numbers and no further orders accepted once manufacturing begins.

The reissues come as V.Spy V.Spy celebrates the 40th anniversary period of the albums that captured a significant moment in Australian music. As punk’s influence moved from underground venues into a broader mainstream audience, V.Spy V.Spy combined the energy of that movement with socially conscious songwriting and a rhythm-driven rock sound shaped by ska and reggae influences.

Speaking with Noise11, founding member Craig Bloxom recalled the journey from the band’s earliest days in Sydney’s pub circuit to the creation of the two albums.

“We literally learned to be a band on stage,” Bloxom said. “We learned what worked, what didn’t work. We learned to write songs and we became a band live.”

Watch the Noise11 interview with Craig Bloxom:

The reissue project was initiated through Songland Records owner Frog, who approached Bloxom about bringing the albums back into circulation. The releases will be available on coloured vinyl and CD, with the production run determined by pre-orders.

Bloxom said the physical format remains an important part of the experience.

“There is something incredibly special about putting a record on the turntable and getting that needle and putting it on,” he said. “The music starts and it takes you back to a different time where music was everything.”

Released in 1986, Harry’s Reasons represented the arrival of a fully formed V.Spy V.Spy. The band had already developed through years of constant live performance, building a sound that combined sharp guitar work, driving rhythms and lyrics focused on real-world issues.

Bloxom said the band’s subject matter came directly from their surroundings.

“We were living in the squats. There were lots of drugs, homelessness, all of those issues were right there in our face. So that’s what we wrote about.”

The album addressed topics including racism, homelessness, drug addiction and Aboriginal rights at a time when such themes were not common territory for Australian rock radio. V.Spy V.Spy’s approach reflected the band’s belief that songwriting could document the world around them.

Before Harry’s Reasons, the band had released Four Fresh Lemons and Meet Us Inside, records that helped establish their identity and led to a crucial connection with Midnight Oil.

After seeing V.Spy V.Spy perform at the Mosman Hotel in Sydney, Midnight Oil manager Gary Morris approached the band and helped secure a recording deal. The relationship introduced V.Spy V.Spy to a wider audience and provided the opportunity to tour with Midnight Oil.

Bloxom said the experience became an important part of the band’s development.

“Peter Gifford taught me everything that I know about playing rock bass. Peter Garrett taught me everything that I know about communicating with an audience. Rob Hirst taught me everything that I know about writing a good pop rock song.”

That connection placed V.Spy V.Spy within a significant period of Australian rock history. The mid-1980s saw local artists increasingly finding national audiences through radio, television and a strong touring circuit. Bands that had developed through pubs were beginning to translate that live experience into commercially successful recordings.

Harry’s Reasons benefited from that environment, with producer Les Karski helping shape the band’s arrangements and studio approach at Albert Studios.

Bloxom said Karski played a major role in refining the material.

“We had songs that were just kind of wild melanges of things. But Les actually gave us direction, taught us how to arrange songs and put them in a manner that were appealing to the ear.”

Following the momentum of Harry’s Reasons, V.Spy V.Spy recorded A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. in the same year. The album continued the band’s socially aware songwriting while expanding the sound that had developed through years of touring.

Bloxom described the period as one of the most productive eras in Australian rock.

“We were under the pump, but we loved it. It was like we were alive. There was rock and roll in Australia going through its most wonderful period.” he return of Harry’s Reasons and A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. also reflects the renewed interest in catalogue releases and physical formats. While streaming dominates music consumption, vinyl continues to provide a connection between artists, albums and listeners that is tied to the traditional album experience.

For V.Spy V.Spy, the two albums document a period when Australian bands could develop through extensive live performance before reaching a national audience. The pub circuit provided the testing ground, while radio exposure allowed those bands to move beyond local venues.

The albums also represent a bridge between the raw approach of punk and the more accessible rock that became prominent on Australian radio during the 1980s. V.Spy V.Spy maintained the urgency and social awareness of punk while creating songs with strong melodies and arrangements that connected with a wider audience.

The reissues are part of a broader celebration of the band’s catalogue, with Bloxom also preparing for anniversary shows featuring a new line-up including Bob Spencer, Paul Green and Nariki. The performances will revisit songs from Harry’s Reasons and A.O. Mod. TV. Vers., while also including material from earlier and later periods of the band’s career.

For collectors wanting the new editions of the albums, the deadline is Friday 31 July 2026. Songland Records will manufacture copies based on the number of pre-orders received before that date, and no further orders will be accepted once production has commenced.

Four decades after their original release, Harry’s Reasons and A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. remain important documents of an era when Australian rock was evolving rapidly. Through the reissues, V.Spy V.Spy’s early catalogue returns with Craig Bloxom’s memories providing the context behind the songs, the recordings and the period that shaped them.

Order here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)