Howard Jones Releases New Single 'Stand Up' Ahead Of 2027 Album And Summer Tour - Noise11 Music News

Howard Jones has released the new single Stand Up, his first new studio recording from the forthcoming album Global Citizen, while preparing to launch his extensive North American Things Can Only Get Better Tour.

by Paul Cashmere

Howard Jones has unveiled his first new music since the release of his 2025 piano project, issuing the single Stand Up ahead of an extensive North American tour and confirming that a new studio album, Global Citizen, is planned for release in 2027. The song reconnects Jones with the analogue synthesiser sound that helped define his breakthrough recordings more than four decades ago.

For fans of electronic pop, the release represents more than another standalone single. It reunites Jones with the Roland Jupiter 8 synthesiser that became central to many of his defining recordings during the 1980s. The instrument features prominently on classics including New Song, What Is Love? and Things Can Only Get Better, recordings that established Jones as one of Britain’s leading synth pop artists during the decade.

The release also comes as renewed interest in analogue synthesisers continues to influence both established performers and younger electronic musicians. Rather than recreating his past, Jones has used the restored instrument to create new material that connects his signature sound with contemporary production.

Jones revealed that the inspiration for Stand Up began after his original Roland Jupiter 8 was restored.

“‘Stand Up’ was born out of revisiting my original Jupiter 8 synthesiser which has just been repaired,” Jones said. “I rediscovered how much I love its analogue sound. It’s my favourite synth and features on ‘What Is Love?’, ‘New Song’ and ‘Things Can Only Get Better’.”

He said the song also carries a broader message.

“The key message of ‘Stand Up’ is that everyone is important and we must not let others shut our voices down. Stand up and be counted.”

The single is available now through digital platforms and serves as the first preview of Global Citizen, which is expected in 2027.

Jones will introduce the song to concert audiences when the Things Can Only Get Better Tour begins on 19 July in Napa, California. The package tour brings together several prominent acts from the era, with Wang Chung, The English Beat and Modern English joining the line-up. Veteran broadcaster Richard Blade will host the shows.

Each artist will perform a full set, creating a concert that revisits many of the defining songs of the decade while giving Jones an opportunity to showcase new material alongside his catalogue.

Jones first emerged in 1983 with New Song, quickly becoming one of the most recognisable figures of Britain’s synth pop movement. His debut album Human’s Lib reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom in 1984, producing a succession of hit singles including What Is Love? and Pearl In The Shell. A year later he expanded his international success with Dream Into Action, which reached the Top 10 in the United States and included Things Can Only Get Better, Life In One Day and Look Mama.

His career continued to grow through the mid 1980s with the US Top Five hit No One Is To Blame, while his appearance at Live Aid in 1985 further cemented his global profile. Across his career Jones has sold more than eight million albums worldwide and has remained an active touring artist while continuing to release new recordings.

Beyond the charts, Jones’ music has maintained a strong cultural presence through film and television placements, introducing his catalogue to new audiences long after his original commercial peak. His songs have featured in productions including Stranger Things, Breaking Bad, Watchmen and Bumblebee, while his live career has evolved from large arena productions to intimate solo piano performances and full band shows.

The forthcoming Global Citizen will become the next chapter in a recording career that spans more than four decades and includes albums from Human’s Lib through to 2025’s Piano Composed.

2026 Things Can Only Get Better Tour

July 19, Napa, Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions

July 20, Saratoga, The Mountain Winery

July 21, Paso Robles, Paso Robles Event Center

July 23, Los Angeles, The Greek Theatre

July 24, San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 26, Las Vegas, Resorts World Theatre

July 29, West Valley City, Maverik Center

July 30, Greenwood Village, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 1, Council Bluffs, Harrah’s Stir Cove

August 4, Austin, ACL Live At The Moody Theatre

August 5, Grand Prairie, Texas Trust CU Theatre

August 7, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater At White River State Park

August 8, Rochester Hills, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

August 9, Nashville, Ascend Amphitheatre

August 11, Kettering, Fraze Pavilion

August 12, Lewiston, Artpark Amphitheater

August 14, Atlantic City, Borgata Resort Spa & Casino

August 15, Washington, The Anthem

August 16, Cleveland, Jacobs Pavilion

August 19, Boston, Citizens House Of Blues

August 20, Wantagh, Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

August 21, Holmdel, PNC Bank Arts Center

August 23, Toronto, The Bowl At Sobeys Stadium

Tickets are on sale now through Howard Jones’ official website and authorised ticketing outlets.

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