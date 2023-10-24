 Van Morrison To Release Fourth Album In Two Years ‘Accentuate The Positive’ - Noise11.com
Van Morrison Accentuate The Positive

Van Morrison Accentuate The Positive

Van Morrison To Release Fourth Album In Two Years ‘Accentuate The Positive’

by Paul Cashmere on October 25, 2023

in News

Van Morrison is churning out the new albums with a fourth ‘Accentuate The Positive’ coming put in November. It will be the fourth Van Morrison album since 2021.

‘Accentuate The Positive’ is Morrison’s tribute to the 50s rock and roll era. Van Morrison says, ‘Rock ‘n’ roll is about simplicity, sincerity and expressive power and there’s no way you can get away from that. That’s why it’s good and that’s why it’s lasted. It’s spirit music.’

Here’s what has been released so far:

‘Lucille’

‘Problems’

‘Tremors’

Accentuate The Positive tracklist:
1. ‘You Are My Sunshine’
2. ‘When Will I Be Loved’
3. ‘Two Hound Dogs’
4. ‘Flip, Flop and Fly’
5. ‘I Want a Roof Over My Head’
6. ‘Problems’
7. ‘Hang Up My Rock And Roll Shoes’
8. ‘The Shape I’m In’
9. ‘Accentuate The Positive’
10. ‘Lonesome Train’
11. ‘A Shot of Rhythm and Blues’
12. ‘Shakin’ All Over’
13. ‘Bye, Bye Johnny’
14. ‘Red Sails in the Sunset’
15. ‘Sea of Heartbreak’
16. ‘Blueberry Hill’
17. ‘Bonaparte’s Retreat’
18. ‘Lucille’
19. ‘Shake, Rattle and Roll’

Van Morrison released ‘Latest Record Project: Volume 1’ on 7 May, 2021. ‘What’s It Gonna Take?’ was released 20 May, 2022. ‘Moving In Skiffle’ was released on 10 March, 2023. ‘Accentuate The Positive’ will be released on 3 November, 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Beatles Now and Then countdown
The Beatles Red and Blue Now and Then Announcement Is Coming Today

The expected announcement for the new and final Beatles song ‘Now and Then’ and the expanded ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ compilations will be made today (26 October 2023).

2 days ago
Paul McCartney mural in Newcastle NSW photo from Frontier Touring
Paul McCartney Performs Third Australian Show In Newcastle

Paul McCartney has performed the third show of his Australian tour and the first show ever in Newcastle, New South Wales.

2 days ago
Pete Townshend Is Working On A New Rock Opera

Pete Townshend is turning his novel ‘The Age of Anxiety’ into a "full opera".

4 days ago
Robbie Robertson
Robbie Robertson’s Final Martin Scorsese Collaboration Released

The soundtrack to Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ has been released. It is the final collaboration between Scorsese and Robbie Robertson.

4 days ago
Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney Is Getting Better All The Time At Most Likely His Last Ever Melbourne Show #Review

The Beatles played six concerts in Melbourne on that one and only Australian tour of 1964, two shows each on the 15, 16 and 17th of June. The next time Paul was in Melbourne was for two Wings concerts on 13 and 14 November, 1975. There were two MCG concerts on 9 and 10 March, 1993, and two AAMI Park shows on 6 and 7 December, 2017. 21 October, 2023 at Marvel Stadium was special. It was the 13th and most likely the last time Sir Paul McCartney will ever perform in Melbourne, Australia.

6 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Says Final Album Won’t Be Cramped With Guests

Ozzy Osbourne's new solo album will have fewer featured artists.

October 20, 2023
Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
A Deep Dive Into The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The first time I heard ‘Hackney Diamonds’ I loved it. The Stones finally had an album of new songs and they sounded great, instantly catchy and memorable. However, by the third listen it starts to feel like a Pop record by a Rock band.

October 19, 2023