Van Morrison To Release Fourth Album In Two Years ‘Accentuate The Positive’ - Noise11.com

Van Morrison is churning out the new albums with a fourth ‘Accentuate The Positive’ coming put in November. It will be the fourth Van Morrison album since 2021.

‘Accentuate The Positive’ is Morrison’s tribute to the 50s rock and roll era. Van Morrison says, ‘Rock ‘n’ roll is about simplicity, sincerity and expressive power and there’s no way you can get away from that. That’s why it’s good and that’s why it’s lasted. It’s spirit music.’

Here’s what has been released so far:

‘Lucille’

‘Problems’

‘Tremors’

Accentuate The Positive tracklist:

1. ‘You Are My Sunshine’

2. ‘When Will I Be Loved’

3. ‘Two Hound Dogs’

4. ‘Flip, Flop and Fly’

5. ‘I Want a Roof Over My Head’

6. ‘Problems’

7. ‘Hang Up My Rock And Roll Shoes’

8. ‘The Shape I’m In’

9. ‘Accentuate The Positive’

10. ‘Lonesome Train’

11. ‘A Shot of Rhythm and Blues’

12. ‘Shakin’ All Over’

13. ‘Bye, Bye Johnny’

14. ‘Red Sails in the Sunset’

15. ‘Sea of Heartbreak’

16. ‘Blueberry Hill’

17. ‘Bonaparte’s Retreat’

18. ‘Lucille’

19. ‘Shake, Rattle and Roll’

Van Morrison released ‘Latest Record Project: Volume 1’ on 7 May, 2021. ‘What’s It Gonna Take?’ was released 20 May, 2022. ‘Moving In Skiffle’ was released on 10 March, 2023. ‘Accentuate The Positive’ will be released on 3 November, 2023.

