Victor Daze and Jackie Jiang Target China With The Release of Collaboration ‘Sky’ - Noise11.com

After introducing New Jersey soul singer Victor Daze to an international audience in January 2023, The Noise Network’s Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas is proud to announce more international activity for Victor, this time in China. “Since working with my friend Joe Barnes and making the introduction of Victor to music fans all over the world through Noise11.com, Victor has been progressing his work with Chinese singer songwriter and producer Jackie Jiang. That collaboration is about to become very active in the Chinese market”.

Victor Daze is a recent winner of two awards at the Pinnacle Awards in New York in 2023. He won Best Indie Artist and Best R&B Song of the Year for ‘Rock Your Body’. Producer Jackie Jiang is based in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province China, Victor in New Jersey.

The first song from Victor and Jackie for the Chinese market is ‘Sky’.

New communication about Victor and Jackie informs us that

“Collaboration is a powerful tool that allows artists to merge their unique talents and creative perspectives to produce something that is greater than the sum of its parts. Two artists who have demonstrated this perfectly are Victor Daze and Jackie Jiang. Victor Daze singer, songwriter, and musician who has won the hearts of thousands of fans worldwide with his incredible music. On the other hand, Jackie Jiang, a talented singer-songwriter, musician, and producer from China, is known for his unique blend of pop groove, soul, indie, and experimental music. Both artists have discovered that we can always come back to a good love and second chances happen in their new hit single “Sky.”

Listen to a sample for ‘Sky’ by Victor Daze and Jackie Jiang here

Victor Daze and Jackie Jiang’s collaboration began in 2022 when Jackie Jiang reached out to Victor to contribute to his spirit raising EP dedicated to the souls of loved ones past, and the souls of loved ones present surrounding Nanjing Yantze Bridge. The Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge, also known as the “Nanjing Bridge,” is a landmark bridge that spans the Yangtze River in Nanjing, China and is unfortunately the infamous location among the local people of the area. Jackie has made it his business to give the citizens a new kind of hope, with rhythms and harmonies the body cant say no to. “Sky” features the two singers lulling sweet rhymes and a catchy hook over a slow groove kick. ‘Sky’ is the first of more music from Victor and Jackie. Their collaboration continued when Victor travelled to China to create more upvibe dance music. This year with Victor (along with producer Elyfd) winning a Pinnacle Award from Platinum Vibes Radio, for his song “Rock Ya Body,” the two look forward to the release of ‘Sky’ and the EP through all of China. The collaboration between Victor Daze and Jackie Jiang has been nothing short of amazing. Their unique talent and creative perspectives have combined to produce some awesome vibes. Their collaboration has shown that when two artists come together to create something, the possibilities are endless. With ‘Sky’ they hope to bridge the gap in the hearts of Nanjing.

Victor Daze official website

Listen to Platinum Vibes Radio here

photo: Victor Daze, Nick Kontonicolas, Joe Barnes

This news release contains forward looking statements which constitute “forward looking information”. All statements included herein are subject to a variety of known and unknown uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the news release.

