Victor Daze Wins Two 2022 Pinnacle Award Winners - Noise11.com

Victor Daze Wins Two 2022 Pinnacle Award Winners

by Paul Cashmere on January 29, 2023

New York R&B/Soul singer Victor Daze has picked up two awards at the Pinnacle Awards in New York on Friday night. The Noise Network’s Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas is a huge supporter of Victor. “Victor’s two Pinnacle Award wins come after years of hard work and development. It gives me great pleasure to see Victor recognised at this point in his career. Victor has worked hard and hard work pays off”.

Victor won the Best Indie Artist Award as well as Indie R&B Song of the Year for ‘Rock Your Body’.

Victor Daze grew up in New Jersey and is a graduate of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. He has also been awarded the The Governor’s Award for Music, The Music Award from The New Jersey Board of Freeholders.

The Pinnacle Awards are an annual event from New York digital broadcaster Platinum Vibes Radio. Nick is excited for Victor’s success at his very special event adding, “the awards recognise the greatest, the best and the up and coming R&B and Soul music”.

Winners of the 2022 awards also included Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Chris Brown and Lil Baby.

Here is the complete winners list:

• Song Of The Year : SB19 – Wyat (Where You At)
• Album Of The Year : James Reid – Lovescene
• Best Group : Arashi
• Best Solo Artist : Agnez Mo
• Best New Artist : Psychic Fever
• Most Requested Song : King & Prince – Ichiban
• Pop Song Of The Year : Justin Bieber – Beautiful Love Free Fire
• Best Pop Artist : Dua Lipa
• Rap Song Of The Year : Nav, Travis Scott & Lil Uzi Vert – Never Sleep
• Best Rap Artist : Lil Baby
• Edm Song Of The Year : Kream – Pressure
• Best Edm Artist : Fortella
• R&B Song Of The Year : Agnez Mo – Patience
• Best R&B Artist : Chris Brown
• Best World Group : SB19
• Best World Solo Artist : Fujii Kaze
• World Album Of The Year : King & Prince – Made In
• World Song Of The Year : Arashi – Turning Up
• J-Pop Song Of The Year : Ballistik Boyz – Animal
• K-Pop Song Of The Year : Blackpink – Pink Venom
• P-Pop Song Of The Year : Sarah Geronimo – Dati Dati
Indie Best Artist : Victor Daze
• Indie Song Of The Year : Kaiak – Kharma Never Dies
• Indie Pop Song Of The Year : Sorenza Nuryanti – Reality Show (F.F. Version)
• Indie Rap Song Of The Year : Elan Suave – Gifted
Indie R&B Song Of The Year : Victor Daze – Rock Ya Body
• Indie Edm Song Of The Year : Starkillers & Andrea Godin – Your Love
• Dancehall Reggae Song Of The Year : Sean Paul – How We Do It Ft Pia Mia
• Best Ballad : Arashi – Whenever You Call
• Best Collaboration Record : Ohwon Lee Ft. SB19 – Love Yours

