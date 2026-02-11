Waitress Announces Star-Studded Cast For Australian Premiere - Noise11.com

Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Rob Mills, John Waters and Gabriyel Thomas lead the cast of Waitress in Melbourne and Sydney

by Paul Cashmere

Australian audiences are in for a treat as the Broadway sensation Waitress prepares to make its Australian debut, with performances at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Melbourne from 1 May, followed by the Sydney Lyric Theatre from 1 August.

Leading the cast is Natalie Bassingthwaighte, taking on the role of Jenna, a small-town waitress and expert pie maker navigating a difficult marriage while seeking a fresh start.

Bassingthwaighte’s stage credits are extensive, including the title role in Shirley Valentine, Roxie in Chicago, Sandy in Grease, and Florence Vassy in Chess. Her music career is equally impressive, having topped the ARIA Album Charts with her solo release 1000 STARS, led The Rogue Traders to multi-platinum success, and received numerous ARIA and APRA nominations. On screen, she has hosted So You Think You Can Dance, judged The X Factor, and competed on The Amazing Race with her sister.

Joining Bassingthwaighte as Jenna’s colleagues are Gabriyel Thomas as Becky and Mackenzie Dunn as Dawn. Thomas, recently acclaimed for her portrayal of Grizabella in Cats, has previously starred as Michelle and sometimes Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act, as well as performing in The Sound Of Music, Ragtime, and national and international tours of Hairspray. Dunn, most recently Lily St Regis in Annie, brings a wealth of stage experience with roles in Grease, Hairspray, Jersey Boys, Ragtime, Assassins, Summer Of The Seventeenth Doll, and Shrek.

Rob Mills will play Dr Pomatter, Jenna’s endearing yet neurotic gynaecologist. Mills’ theatre resume includes & Juliet, Wicked, Hairspray, Ghost, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Grease, while on screen he has appeared in Neighbours, Winners And Losers, Dancing With The Stars, and the 2025 season of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.

Stage legend John Waters takes on the role of Joe, the diner owner with a soft spot for Jenna. With a career spanning more than five decades, Waters is celebrated for his roles in Breaker Morant, Rush, All The Rivers Run, Rake, and a twenty-year tenure on Play School. His stage credits are equally distinguished, ranging from Hair, Godspell and Jesus Christ Superstar in the 1970s to The Rocky Horror Show, They’re Playing Our Song, The Sound Of Music, and most recently The Woman In Black.

Producer John Frost of Crossroads Live hailed the cast announcement as “extraordinarily talented,” noting, “They will beautifully bring to life the delightful characters in this original and inspiring production. Waitress became a massive hit on Broadway where it played for almost four years, and was a huge success in the West End and across the world. With its memorable music by Sara Bareilles and universal themes of hope and resilience, this production is a must-see.”

Waitress is inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film and was developed by a female-led creative team, including a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy® winner Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony® winner Diane Paulus. The musical tells the story of Jenna, whose life begins to change when a baking contest, an unexpected romance, and the support of her friends offer her hope and renewal.

The Broadway production, which opened in April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, made history with women occupying its four top creative roles and ran until January 2020. It was originally produced by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick. Praised as “a little slice of heaven” (Entertainment Weekly) and “made from the finest ingredients” (Time Out), Waitress celebrates resilience, friendship, and the joy of second chances.

Melbourne Season

Her Majesty’s Theatre, from 1 May

Performance Times: Tue-Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7:30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm, 3pm or 6pm (times vary)

Tickets from $69.90, transaction fees apply

Sydney Season

Sydney Lyric Theatre, from 1 August

Performance Times: Tue-Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7:30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm, 3pm or 6pm (times vary)

Tickets from $69.90, transaction fees apply

Bookings: waitressthemusical.com.au

