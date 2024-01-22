 Walter Trout Has Oingo Boingo Bass Player John Avila For His Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Walter Trout 2024 tour

Walter Trout Has Oingo Boingo Bass Player John Avila For His Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on January 22, 2024

in News

Walter Trout fans will be in for a treat at his upcoming Australian shows. Oingo Boingo bass player John Avila will be in the Walter Trout band.

Walter tells Noise11.com, “He comes out of the legendary LA band Oingo Boingo if you remember them, with Danny Elfman. He has also recorded and toured with people like Steve Vai, Neil Young, Bob Dylan. He is great”.

John was bass player for Oingo Boingo in the 90s on the hit album ‘Dead Man’s Party’. Oingo Boingo performed the title song for the movie ‘Weird Science’ on that record as well as the hit song ‘Stay’.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Walter Trout:

Walter has also completed his next album ‘Broken’ but it won’t be released before the Australian tour.

Walter says, “Unfortunately it is not coming out until February so I cannot be doing the new songs until the album comes out because they wind up on Youtube. We will be concentrating on ‘Ride’ and ‘Ordinary Madness’ and also doing some songs from my past. This is my 31st album so I have a lot to choose from. I’ve had my own band now for 34 years. I had two years off because I was in the hospital and just about dead but other than that I’ve done an album every year”.

One song, Walter Trout – Bleed (feat. Will Wilde) has been released from the ‘Broken’ album:

Walter Trout’s setlist will vary from show to show. “We like to play spontaneously. I don’t like to come out and just play the same songs every night. My songs are vehicles for us to jam on. Every night we try to take them to a new place and find something different. What can we find tonight that we didn’t find last night on these tunes? I am bringing some amazing players with me this time and we’ll blow song minds”.

Walter Trout dates:

Thur 25 January l The Princess Theatre l BRISBANE
Fri 26 January l Tanks Arts Centre l CAIRNS
Sat 27 January l Factory Theatre l SYDNEY
Sun 28 January l Lizotte’s l NEWCASTLE
Tue 30 January l Harmonie German Club l CANBERRA
Wed 31 January l Memo Music Hall l MELBOURNE – NEW SHOW!
Thur 1 February l Memo Music Hall l MELBOURNE
Fri 2 February l The Gov l ADELAIDE
Sat 3 February l Freo Social l FREMANTLE

Tickets to all shows on sale now

https://gerrardallmanevents.com.au/walter-trout-australian-tour-2024-usa-january-february/

