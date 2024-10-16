 Wang Chung To Headline 80s Mania In Australia 2025 - Noise11.com
Wang Chung

Wang Chung photo by Larry Fugal

Wang Chung To Headline 80s Mania In Australia 2025

by Paul Cashmere on October 16, 2024

in News

Wang Chung will tour Australia in 2025 as part of the ‘80s Mania’ tour.

The shows will included Katrina of Katrina and the Waves fame, Scott Carne of Kids In The Kitchen, Brian Mannix of Uncanny X Men and The Chantoozies.

Wang Chung’s first hit in Australia was ‘Dance Hall Days’ (no 7, 1984). There was also ‘Everybody Have Fun Tonight’ (no 8, 1986) and ‘Let’s Go’ (no 14, 1987).

The big one for Katrina was ‘Walking On Sunshine’ (no 4, 1985).

‘Change In Mood’ reached no 10 for Kids In the Kitchen in 1983.

The biggest Uncanny X-Men hit was ’50 Years’.

The Chantoozies reached no 6 with ‘Wanna Be Up’.

80s Mania dates are:

18 March, Perth, Astor Theatre
20 March, Adelaide, Hindley St Music Hall
21 March, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
22 March, Sydney, The Enmore
23 March, Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre
29 March, Brisbane, The Tivoli
30 March, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns

Get Tickets Here

Noise11.com

