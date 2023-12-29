 Watch Barry Gibb Footage From Kennedy Honors Night in December - Noise11.com
Barry Gibb at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman

Watch Barry Gibb Footage From Kennedy Honors Night in December

by Paul Cashmere on December 29, 2023

in News

On December 3, 2023, Sir Barry Gibb was a recipient of the Kennedy Honors, the annual American celebration of the people who contributed to American culture.

Sir Barry was born in England and in 1958 his family migrated to Australia and settled in Brisbane. The boat, Fairsea, sailed from Southampton to Australia with the Gibbs onboard as well as Ron and Carol Minogue, the future parents of Kylie Minogue.

The Bee Gees recorded their first single ‘The Battle of the Blue and Grey’ in 1963 and first album ‘The Bee Gees Sing and Play 14 Barry Gibb songs’ in 1965 at Festival Records in Sydney.

In 1967, the Bee Gees moved back to England and in 1975 moved to Miami, USA.

Barry said ahead of the award “I always used to say to my brothers ‘don’t campaign for awards, don’t look for them. Just keep your head down and do your work’.

Michael Bublé performs ‘How Can You Mend A Broken Heart’

Ben Platt performs ‘Nights on Broadway’

Little Big Town perform ‘Lonely Days’

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is proud to celebrate the 46th Honorees for lifetime artistic achievements: actor and comedian Billy Crystal; acclaimed soprano Renée Fleming; British singer-songwriter producer, and member of the Bee Gees, Barry Gibb; rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah; and singer Dionne Warwick. The event took place Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, in the Kennedy Center Opera House.

